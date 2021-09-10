Moderna : COVID-19 vaccines hold strong against Delta, protection waning in older adults

CHICAGO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Three U.S. studies suggest
COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against
hospitalization and death, even in the face of the highly
transmissible Delta variant, but vaccine protection appears to
be waning among older populations, especially among those 75 and
older.
U.S. data on hospitalization from nine states during the
period when the Delta variant was dominant also suggests that
the Moderna Inc vaccine was more effective at
preventing hospitalizations among individuals of all ages than
vaccines from BioNTech/Pfizer Inc or Johnson & Johnson
.
In that study of more than 32,000 visits to urgent care
centers, emergency rooms and hospitals, Moderna's vaccine was
95% effective at preventing hospitalization compared with 80%
for Pfizer and 60% for J&J.
Overall, the findings, released on Friday in the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) weekly report
on death and disease show that vaccines continue to offer strong
protection from COVID-19.
One of the studies involved more than 600,000 COVID-19
cases, hospitalizations and deaths in 13 states and large cities
from April through mid-July.
It found that during the past two months, a period that
includes the impact of the Delta variant, unvaccinated
individuals were about 4.5 times more likely to get COVID-19, 10
times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to
die from the disease than those who were fully vaccinated.
In a White House COVID-19 briefing on Friday, CDC Director
Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the data show that "vaccination works
and will protect us from the severe complications of COVID-19."
While protection against hospitalized disease and death
remained strong against Delta, the study also confirms an
increase in milder COVID-19 infections among fully vaccinated
people, which the authors said reflected "potential waning of
vaccine-induced population immunity."
Another study looked specifically at the performance of mRNA
vaccines - such as the shots from Pfizer and Moderna - in
patients at five Veterans Affairs medical centers, a racially
diverse group made up largely of older male patients with higher
rates of underlying disease.
Of the more than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in that
study, researchers found that combined both vaccines were 86.8%
effective against hospitalization - even against the Delta
variant. But vaccine effectiveness fell to 79.8% among veterans
65 and older.
The third study, which looked at medical encounters in nine
states, overall vaccine effectiveness remained high at 86%
against hospitalization and 82% against visits to the emergency
room or an urgent care center. However, vaccine effectiveness
against hospitalization was "significantly lower" among adults
aged 75 and older, falling to 76% - the first time a drop had
been observed in this data set.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen, additional reporting by Carl
O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Aurora Ellis)