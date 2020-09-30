Moderna : COVID SCIENCE-Neanderthal genes linked to severe COVID-19; Mosquitoes cannot transmit the coronavirus

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of
the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and
efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the
illness caused by the virus.
Neanderthal genes linked with severe COVID-19
A group of genes passed down from extinct human cousins is
linked with a higher risk for severe COVID-19, researchers say.
When they compared the genetic profiles of about 3,200
hospitalized COVID-19 patients and nearly 900,000 people from
the general population, they found that a cluster of genes on
chromosome 3 inherited from Neanderthals who lived more than
50,000 years ago is linked with 60% higher odds of needing
hospitalization. People with COVID-19 who inherited this gene
cluster are also more likely to need artificial breathing
assistance, coauthor Hugo Zeberg of the Max Planck Institute for
Evolutionary Anthropology said in a news release. The prevalence
of these genes varies widely, according to a report published on
Wednesday in Nature. In South Asia, roughly 30% of people have
them, compared to roughly one in six Europeans. They are almost
non-existent in Africa and East Asia. While the study cannot
explain why these particular genes confer a higher risk, the
authors conclude, "with respect to the current pandemic, it is
clear that gene flow from Neanderthals has tragic consequences."
(https://go.nature.com/36lHwnC)
Mosquitoes cannot transmit COVID-19
A mosquito that bites a person with COVID-19 cannot pass the
coronavirus infection to its next victim, according to a study
by researchers from U.S. Department of Agriculture and Kansas
State University. Mosquitoes are notorious disease carriers,
transmitting West Nile virus, Zika, and many other viruses from
person to person and among animals. In laboratory experiments,
researchers allowed several species of disease-carrying
mosquitoes, plus some other biting insects, to feed on blood
spiked with the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. The virus was
unable to survive and replicate itself in any of the insects,
they reported in a paper posted on Wednesday on bioRxiv ahead of
peer review. "Biting insects do not pose a risk for transmission
of SARS-CoV-2 to humans or animals," the researchers said. (https://bit.ly/3jgeLMw)
Moderna vaccine passes safety test in older patients
Results from an early safety study of Moderna Inc's
coronavirus vaccine candidate in older adults showed that it
produced immune responses at levels similar to those seen in
younger adults, with side effects roughly on par with high-dose
flu shots, researchers reported on Tuesday in The New England
Journal of Medicine. The findings are reassuring because
immunity tends to weaken with age, coauthor Dr. Evan Anderson of
Emory University in Atlanta told Reuters. The trial involved 20
adults aged 56 to 70 and another 20 aged 71 and older. Side
effects included headache, fatigue, body aches, chills and
injection site pain. In most cases, these were mild to moderate.
"This is similar to what a lot of older adults are going to
experience with the high dose influenza vaccine," Anderson said.
Moderna is already testing the vaccine in a large Phase III
trial, the final stage before seeking emergency authorization or
approval. (https://bit.ly/3ihdvrp; https://reut.rs/3cL77HN)
Hydroxychloroquine fails to prevent COVID-19
A malaria drug taken by U.S. President Donald Trump to
prevent COVID-19 did not help prevent coronavirus infections in
healthcare workers in a gold-standard randomized controlled
trial conducted at the University of Pennsylvania. The new
research, published on Wednesday in JAMA Internal Medicine,
shows that routine use of the drug, hydroxychloroquine, cannot
be recommended to healthcare workers for prevention of COVID-19,
researchers said. The study largely confirms results from a
similar trial conducted at the University of Minnesota in which
hydroxychloroquine failed to prevent infection among people
exposed to the new coronavirus. (https://bit.ly/3ldgMdd;
https://bit.ly/34eErTl; https://reut.rs/3cM7wty)
Immune differences seen in children with inflammatory
syndrome after COVID-19
A new study may shed light on why some youngsters develop
the rare and dangerous multisystem inflammatory syndrome in
children (MIS-C) after recovering from COVID-19 while most do
not. The syndrome can cause severe inflammation of blood
vessels, the heart, lungs, kidneys, and other organs. The immune
system is more highly activated in children with MIS-C than in
those with COVID-19, study co-author Dr. John Wherry of
University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine told
Reuters. However, in MIS-C patients, the activated immune system
quickly settles down, and symptoms improve, often faster than
during a bout with COVID-19. Wherry noted a possible connection
between a specific type of activated immune cell in children
with MIS-C and some of the vascular complications seen in that
condition as well as in COVID-19. "The identification of an
immune cell type connected to vascular symptoms may identify a
new (treatment) target if approaches can be developed to target
such cells," he said. The study was published on Sunday on
medRxiv ahead of peer review.
Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3a5EyDh in an external browser for a
Reuters graphic on vaccines and treatments in development.
(Reporting by Nancy Lapid and Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by
Bill Berkrot)