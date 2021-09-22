Moderna : COVID SCIENCE-Severe COVID-19 may trigger autoimmune conditions; New variants cause more virus in the air

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some
recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants
further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to
be certified by peer review.
Severe COVID-19 may "trip off" immune self-attacks
Severe COVID-19 may trick the immune system into producing
so-called autoantibodies that have the potential to eventually
attack healthy tissue and cause inflammatory diseases,
researchers warned in a paper published in Nature
Communications. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-25509-3
They found autoantibodies in blood samples from roughly 50% of
147 COVID-19 patients they studied, but in fewer than 15% of 41
healthy volunteers. For 48 COVID-19 patients, the researchers
had blood samples taken over different days, including the day
of hospital admission, allowing them to track the development of
the autoantibodies. "Within a week... about 20% of these
patients had developed new antibodies to their own tissues that
weren't there the day they were admitted," study leader Dr. Paul
Utz of Stanford University said in a news release. He urged
people to get vaccinated. "You can't know in advance that when
you get COVID-19 it will be a mild case," he said. "If you do
get a bad case, you could be setting yourself up for a lifetime
of trouble because the virus may trip off autoimmunity," he
said. "We haven't studied any patients long enough to know
whether these autoantibodies are still there a year or two
later," he added, but noted that developing an autoimmue disease
was a possibility.
New variants may spread more efficiently into air
The virus that causes COVID-19 may be getting better at
traveling into the air, a new study suggests. Researchers found
that patients infected with the Alpha variant of the virus - the
dominant strain circulating when the study was conducted - put
43 to 100 times more virus into the air than people infected
with the original version of the coronavirus. Some of this was
due to the fact that patients infected with Alpha had increased
amounts of virus in nasal swabs and saliva. But the amount of
virus being exhaled was 18-times more than could be explained by
the higher viral loads, according to a report published in
Clinical Infectious Diseases https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab797/6370149.
The researchers also found that loose-fitting face coverings
worn by patients with mild COVID-19 can reduce the amount of
virus-laden particles in the surrounding air around by about
50%. "We know that the Delta variant circulating now is even
more contagious than the Alpha variant," coauthor Don Milton of
the University of Maryland School of Public Health said in a
statement. "Our research indicates that the variants just keep
getting better at traveling through the air, so we must provide
better ventilation and wear tight-fitting masks, in addition to
vaccination, to help stop spread of the virus."
Most cancer patients respond well to COVID-19 vaccines
People with cancer have appropriate, protective immune
responses to COVID-19 vaccines without experiencing any more
side effects than the general population, five separate research
teams reported at the European oncology meeting this week. In
one study https://bit.ly/3nZeXoO involving 44,000 recipients of
the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine,
researchers found no difference in side effects experienced by
the nearly 4,000 participants with past or current cancer. In a
separate trial https://bit.ly/3zIICF3, researchers studied 791
cancer patients who received the two-dose vaccine from Moderna
. At 28 days after administration of the second dose,
adequate levels of antibodies to the virus in the blood were
found in 84% of patients with cancer who were receiving
chemotherapy, in 89% of patients receiving chemotherapy plus an
immunotherapy drug, and in 93% of patients on immunotherapy
alone. These results compare favorably with the antibody
responses seen in a separate group of individuals without
cancer, according to European Society for Medical Oncology
(ESMO) Press Officer Dr. Antonio Passaro. "The high rates of
efficacy of the vaccine observed across the trial population,
regardless of the type of anticancer treatment, constitute a
strong and reassuring message for patients and their doctors,"
he said in a statement.
Click for a Reuters graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on
vaccines in development.
(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Bill Berkrot)