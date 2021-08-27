Moderna : Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday authorized the use of
Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents, with the
country's health regulator calling it safe and effective for the
12 to 17 age-group.
The vaccine was previously authorized for use by Health
Canada in only adults over the age of 18.
The two-shot vaccine is not yet authorized in the United
States to treat children between 12 to 17, but was recommended
for approval in Europe and has been cleared in the UK.
While most children develop mild or no symptoms with
COVID-19, they are still able to spread the virus and some
remain at risk of becoming seriously ill.
Canadian health authorities said they will continue to
monitor the safety of the vaccine and take action if any
concerns are identified.
The Washington Post had reported last week that U.S. health
officials are reviewing Canadian data that suggests a higher
risk of a rare heart condition in younger adults than the
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, citing people familiar with the review.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)