Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Moderna : Canada in talks to donate extra COVID-19 vaccine shots to poorer countries -sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 04:25pm EST

(Adds quote, background on COVAX)

OTTAWA/GENEVA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada, which has reserved enough doses to vaccinate residents against COVID-19 several times over, is in talks with other governments about a plan to donate shots to lower-income countries, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Canada has made deals to buy more doses per capita than any other nation, according to researchers at the Duke Global Health Innovation Center in North Carolina.

It is among a handful of wealthy nations that reserved billions of doses between them before late-stage trial data came in, ensuring they would get access even if only one or two vaccines worked.

Canada could donate extra doses through the World Health Organization-backed COVAX facility, which would distribute them among recipient countries, said a Canadian government source.

Separately, a COVAX source confirmed discussions were going on between Canada and other governments and organizations involved with COVAX, a facility created to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

"We are not going to allow those doses to go to waste," said a third source.

Sources declined to be identified as the discussions are confidential.

Asked about the issue in a parliamentary committee meeting on Monday, Deputy Procurement Minister Bill Matthews said Canada "would have options" if all seven suppliers had their vaccines approved but that it was "too early" for a plan.

It is not yet clear whether any country will receive more vaccine doses than it can use. Only Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have released late-stage trial data, and Canada has deals in place to buy at least 20 million doses from each of the two companies.

But while different vaccines work in different ways, nearly all target the same part of the coronavirus, and some experts see strong early data as an indication that other vaccines may also work.

DEMAND SEEN EXCEEDING SUPPLY

Canada's discussions follow a tack set by the European Union, which has told member states they can donate extra doses to low- and middle-income countries.

The approach could undermine efforts to ensure vaccines are distributed fairly around the world. COVAX, led by the GAVI vaccine group, was created to buy vaccines and share them among countries, not to distribute donated leftovers.

Its aim is to make 2 billion COVID vaccine doses available by the end of 2021, and it has raised more than $2 billion in funding, but needs $5 billion more to meet its goal.

If rich countries do not close that funding gap, and then wait until most of their own residents are vaccinated before sharing doses, millions of frontline workers and vulnerable people in poorer countries could face a long wait for vaccination.

Demand for a vaccine is expected to exceed supply into 2022 and beyond. A recent vaccine modeling report from the Center for Global Development estimated that there would not be enough doses to vaccinate everyone until 2023.

Canada, with a population of about 38 million, has ordered up to 414 million vaccine doses through seven purchase agreements. In the unlikely event all seven are approved, that would be enough to vaccinate the country more than five times over. It is expected most of the early vaccines will require two doses.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa, Allison Martell in Toronto and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels; Editing by Denny Thomas and Peter Cooney)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. -4.57% 88.89 Delayed Quote.376.23%
PFIZER INC. 0.78% 36.32 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MODERNA, INC.
04:51pWorld stocks hit record on vaccine hope, dollar lower for fifth straight sess..
RE
04:45pWorld stocks hit record on vaccine hope, dollar lower for fifth straight sess..
RE
04:38pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street dives as shutdown worries overshadow va..
RE
04:25pMODERNA : Canada in talks to donate extra COVID-19 vaccine shots to poorer count..
RE
04:21pASTRAZENECA : Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine deliveries could start 'before Christmas'
RE
04:00pWall St closes lower as shutdown worries overshadow vaccine hopes
RE
03:39pU.S. dollar weakens for fifth day on vaccine optimism
RE
03:30pBioNTech says vaccine approval possible in mid-December under ideal condition..
RE
03:07pOil gains 1% on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
RE
03:06pOil gains 1% on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 426 M - -
Net income 2020 -682 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 945 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -63,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36 860 M 36 860 M -
EV / Sales 2020 79,7x
EV / Sales 2021 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 103,06 $
Last Close Price 93,15 $
Spread / Highest target 78,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.376.23%36 860
LONZA GROUP AG66.19%47 871
CELLTRION, INC.60.77%34 586
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.11.46%33 017
SEAGEN INC.52.35%31 224
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.315.22%20 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ