Moderna : Canada in talks to donate extra COVID-19 vaccine shots to poorer countries -sources

OTTAWA/GENEVA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada, which has reserved
enough doses to vaccinate residents against COVID-19 several
times over, is in talks with other governments about a plan to
donate shots to lower-income countries, according to three
sources familiar with the matter.
Canada has made deals to buy more doses per capita than any
other nation, according to researchers at the Duke Global Health
Innovation Center in North Carolina.
It is among a handful of wealthy nations that reserved
billions of doses between them before late-stage trial data came
in, ensuring they would get access even if only one or two
vaccines worked.
Canada could donate extra doses through the World Health
Organization-backed COVAX facility, which would distribute them
among recipient countries, said a Canadian government source.
Separately, a COVAX source confirmed discussions were going
on between Canada and other governments and organizations
involved with COVAX, a facility created to ensure equitable
access to COVID-19 vaccines.
"We are not going to allow those doses to go to waste," said
a third source.
Sources declined to be identified as the discussions are
confidential.
Asked about the issue in a parliamentary committee meeting
on Monday, Deputy Procurement Minister Bill Matthews said Canada
"would have options" if all seven suppliers had their vaccines
approved but that it was "too early" for a plan.
It is not yet clear whether any country will receive more
vaccine doses than it can use. Only Pfizer Inc and
Moderna Inc have released late-stage trial data, and
Canada has deals in place to buy at least 20 million doses from
each of the two companies.
But while different vaccines work in different ways, nearly
all target the same part of the coronavirus, and some experts
see strong early data as an indication that other vaccines may
also work.
DEMAND SEEN EXCEEDING SUPPLY
Canada's discussions follow a tack set by the European
Union, which has told member states they can donate extra doses
to low- and middle-income countries.
The approach could undermine efforts to ensure vaccines are
distributed fairly around the world. COVAX, led by the GAVI
vaccine group, was created to buy vaccines and share them among
countries, not to distribute donated leftovers.
Its aim is to make 2 billion COVID vaccine doses available
by the end of 2021, and it has raised more than $2 billion in
funding, but needs $5 billion more to meet its goal.
If rich countries do not close that funding gap, and then
wait until most of their own residents are vaccinated before
sharing doses, millions of frontline workers and vulnerable
people in poorer countries could face a long wait for
vaccination.
Demand for a vaccine is expected to exceed supply into 2022
and beyond. A recent vaccine modeling report from the Center for
Global Development estimated that there would not be enough
doses to vaccinate everyone until 2023.
Canada, with a population of about 38 million, has ordered
up to 414 million vaccine doses through seven purchase
agreements. In the unlikely event all seven are approved, that
would be enough to vaccinate the country more than five times
over. It is expected most of the early vaccines will require two
doses.
