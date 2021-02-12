Moderna : Canada will get some doses of Pfizer's vaccine earlier than schedules - PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada will be getting some doses
of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine earlier than scheduled
and is on track to inoculate the entire population by the end of
September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
Trudeau also told reporters that Canada had bought four
million additional doses of Moderna Inc's vaccine.
Trudeau's Liberal government is under fire for the slow pace of
vaccination, in part caused by temporary supply delays.
