MODERNA, INC.

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : Canada will get some doses of Pfizer's vaccine earlier than schedules - PM Trudeau

02/12/2021 | 11:53am EST
OTTAWA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada will be getting some doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine earlier than scheduled and is on track to inoculate the entire population by the end of September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Trudeau also told reporters that Canada had bought four million additional doses of Moderna Inc's vaccine. Trudeau's Liberal government is under fire for the slow pace of vaccination, in part caused by temporary supply delays. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)



Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 502 M - -
Net income 2020 -582 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -147x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 72 589 M 72 589 M -
EV / Sales 2020 140x
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 141,60 $
Last Close Price 183,44 $
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target -22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.75.59%72 589
LONZA GROUP AG5.80%50 201
CELLTRION, INC.-7.52%41 074
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.64%36 873
SEAGEN INC.-1.78%31 118
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD17.79%25 042
