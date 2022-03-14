Log in
Moderna Doses First Patient in Trial for HIV Treatment

03/14/2022 | 09:46am EDT
By Chris Wack


Moderna Inc. said Monday that the first participant has been dosed in a clinical trial of an experimental human immunodeficiency virus trimer mRNA vaccine.

The company said the open-label, multicenter, Phase 1 trial is designed to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of experimental HIV trimer mRNA vaccines.

Moderna said the primary hypothesis for the trial is that the soluble and membrane-bound HIV envelope trimer mRNA vaccines will be safe and well-tolerated by HIV-uninfected individuals and will elicit autologous neutralizing antibodies. The trial is expected to enroll about 100 HIV-negative adults, ages 18 to 55 years.

The trial is sponsored and funded by the Division of AIDS of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the National Institutes of Health.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. 12.73% 157.54 Delayed Quote.-45.59%
SAFE S.A. 11.29% 0.138 Real-time Quote.-50.60%
