Moderna : EMA backs use of Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on
Monday said it has concluded in its review that Moderna's
COVID-19 booster vaccine may be given to people aged 18
years and above, at least six months after the second dose.
It is the second COVID-19 booster vaccine to be approved in
the EU.
"This follows data showing that a third dose of Spikevax
given 6 to 8 months after the second dose led to a rise in
antibody levels in adults whose antibody levels were waning,"
the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Shanima A in Bengaluru;
Editing by Susan Fenton)