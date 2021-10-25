Moderna : EMA backs use of Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine

Log in
10/25/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Monday said it has concluded in its review that Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine may be given to people aged 18 years and above, at least six months after the second dose.

It is the second COVID-19 booster vaccine to be approved in the EU.

"This follows data showing that a third dose of Spikevax given 6 to 8 months after the second dose led to a rise in antibody levels in adults whose antibody levels were waning," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
