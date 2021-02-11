Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : EU approves COVID-19 vaccine export to UK, US, Japan, China, Gulf countries

02/11/2021 | 12:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission has so far approved all requests for the export of COVID-19 vaccines, including to Britain, the United States and Japan, since it set up on Jan. 30 a mechanism to monitor vaccine trade, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The EU granted in total 37 authorizations for vaccine exports to 21 countries between Jan. 30 and Feb. 10, the spokeswoman said, without giving precise figures on the number of shots being exported from factories in the EU.

A second EU official said exports since the end of January concerned only vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna .

The countries that received COVID-19 vaccines produced in the EU since Jan. 30 are: Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio ; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. 0.93% 180.79 Delayed Quote.71.67%
PFIZER INC. -1.23% 34.318 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
06:52aMODERNA : The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Thursday, Feb. ..
AQ
06:50aMODERNA : EU approves COVID-19 vaccine export to UK, US, Japan, China, Gulf coun..
RE
06:34aMODERNA : EU approves COVID-19 vaccine export to UK, U.S., Japan, China, Gulf co..
RE
04:34aDrugmakers Look for New Ways to Test Covid-19 Vaccines
DJ
04:13aMODERNA : Wins Qatar EUA for COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
03:48aMODERNA : Qatar Ministry of Public Health Issues Emergency Use Authorization for..
BU
02/10MODERNA : UK's mutating variant a concern as it might undermine vaccines, scient..
RE
02/10EU Approves 23 Global COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments Under Export-Licensing Regim..
MT
02/1065.9 MLN DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINES : U.s. cdc
RE
02/10WHO Recommends AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Against South Africa Strain
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 502 M - -
Net income 2020 -582 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -143x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 70 967 M 70 967 M -
EV / Sales 2020 136x
EV / Sales 2021 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 139,57 $
Last Close Price 179,34 $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target -22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.71.67%70 967
LONZA GROUP AG4.75%49 731
CELLTRION, INC.-7.52%40 957
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.07%36 338
SEAGEN INC.-3.31%30 635
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD17.79%25 007
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ