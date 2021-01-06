Moderna : European drugs authority tries again for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine approval

AMSTERDAM, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The European Medicines
Authority (EMA) will try to reach a decision on the approval of
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, after failing
to take a decision two days earlier.
The EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) had called an
unscheduled meeting Monday afternoon to discuss Moderna's
vaccine, but failed to reach a conclusion then.
The medicines regulator did not specify why it could not yet
approve the vaccine, but on Tuesday said its experts were
"working hard to clarify outstanding issues with the company".
The Dutch national medicines authority told Reuters it was
preparing for both a positive decision on Wednesday and for a
scenario in which a conclusion still could not be reached.
The EMA has set a Jan. 12 deadline for whether to recommend
Moderna's vaccine. It recommended a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer
and its German partner BioNTech on Dec. 21.
Distribution of the Moderna vaccine has already begun in
Canada and the United States. Israel was the first country
outside North America to grant authorisation.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Louise Heavens)