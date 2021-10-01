Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : FDA advisors to review COVID-19 shots for young kids, new boosters in October

10/01/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said an advisory panel of experts would hold meetings this month to discuss authorizing booster doses of Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines, and clearing Pfizer's vaccine for use in children.

The panel will discuss authorizing Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five through 11 on Oct. 26, the FDA said on Friday.

Last month, the FDA authorized https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-fda-authorize-third-dose-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-older-americans-bloomberg-2021-09-22 a booster dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for older adults and some Americans at high-risk of illness.

Roughly 4 million Americans have received a booster dose as of Thursday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The panel, called the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, will hold a meeting on Oct. 14 to discuss a booster dose of the Moderna vaccine, and discuss J&J's boosters on Oct. 15.

The panel will also review data on receiving a booster dose of a different vaccine than the one used in the original vaccine series.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
02:43pMODERNA : FDA advisors to review COVID-19 shots for young kids, new boosters in October
RE
02:30pWall Street kicks off October with gains, boosted by economic optimism
RE
02:29pMODERNA : Wall Street kicks off October with gains, boosted by economic optimism
RE
02:22pMODERNA : FDA advisory panel to discuss J&J, Moderna booster shots this month
RE
02:02pFda extension for moderna vaccine doses would likely add up to two months to the life o..
RE
02:00pMerck COVID-19 pill success slams Moderna shares, shakes up healthcare sector
RE
01:16pEquities Rebound Midday as Bond Yields Drop; Manufacturing Surveys Top Estimates
MT
01:04pMerck pill raises hope of preventing COVID deaths
RE
12:55pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Rebound as Bond Yields Drop; Manufacturing Surveys Top Estimates
MT
12:41pPFIZER : Merck's stock skyrockets after new Covid pill smashes all expectations
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 333 M - -
Net income 2021 12 514 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 155 B 155 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,00x
EV / Sales 2022 6,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 384,86 $
Average target price 307,77 $
Spread / Average Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.268.39%155 347
LONZA GROUP AG23.35%55 853
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.33.69%45 899
SEAGEN INC.-3.05%30 892
CELLTRION, INC.-27.72%29 994
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.78.91%25 281