Moderna : FDA advisors to review COVID-19 shots for young kids, new boosters in October

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said
an advisory panel of experts would hold meetings this month to
discuss authorizing booster doses of Moderna Inc and Johnson &
Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines, and clearing Pfizer's vaccine for
use in children.
The panel will discuss authorizing Pfizer Inc's
COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five through 11 on Oct. 26,
the FDA said on Friday.
Last month, the FDA authorized https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-fda-authorize-third-dose-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-older-americans-bloomberg-2021-09-22
a booster dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for
older adults and some Americans at high-risk of illness.
Roughly 4 million Americans have received a booster dose as
of Thursday, according to data from the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention.
The panel, called the Vaccines and Related Biological
Products Advisory Committee, will hold a meeting on Oct. 14 to
discuss a booster dose of the Moderna vaccine, and discuss J&J's
boosters on Oct. 15.
The panel will also review data on receiving a booster dose
of a different vaccine than the one used in the original vaccine
series.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)