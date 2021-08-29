Moderna : Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top
U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports
COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the
highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to
fuel a surge in cases in the nation.
"I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in
school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN’s "State of the Union"
program. "We've done this for decades and decades, requiring
polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis" vaccinations.
Currently, children under 12 are not eligible to receive the
COVID-19 vaccine. But Fauci, in a separate interview on ABC's
"This Week" program, said there should be enough data by early
October for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to consider
whether the shot is safe for children under that age.
"I think there's a reasonable chance" that the
Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines
could get FDA clearance for kids under 12 before the upcoming
holiday season, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of
Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the
White House, said last Tuesday.
As schools re-open for the fall, the rise in coronavirus
cases is already causing significant disruptions.
Dozens of schools nationwide have had to delay the start of
the school year or shut down since opening in August, according
to data from tracking website Burbio https://cai.burbio.com/school-opening-tracker.
Its data shows the impact on schools so far has been heaviest
in the South, the epicenter of the current surge in cases and
where vaccination rates among those already eligible are
generally the lowest in the country.
The re-opening of schools is also contributing to a supply
shortage of COVID-19 tests in the United States as schools
revive surveillance programs that will require tens of millions
of tests, according to industry executives and state health
officials, Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-covid-19-tests-again-short-supply-infections-soar-schools-reopen-2021-08-27
last week.
(Reporting by Linda So
Editing by Paul Simao)