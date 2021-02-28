Moderna : Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top
U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he would take
the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,
as he encouraged Americans to accept any of the three approved
shots.
"All three of them are really quite good, and people should
take the one that's most available to them. If you go to a place
and you have J&J, and that's the one that's available now, I
would take it," Fauci said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
The U.S. government authorized Johnson & Johnson's
single-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, making it the third to
be available in the country following ones from Pfizer/BioNTech
and Moderna. Both of those vaccines
require two doses.
Shipments to vaccination sites of J&J vaccine are expected
to begin Sunday or Monday.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines showed higher efficacy
rates in trials that used two doses versus J&J's single-shot
vaccine. However, direct comparison is difficult because the
trials had different goals and J&J's was conducted while more
contagious new variants of the virus were circulating.
"You now have three highly efficacious vaccines, for sure.
There's no doubt about that," Fauci said.
(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)