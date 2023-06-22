Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company specialized in research and development of therapeutics and vaccines for cancer, infectious, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases. Net sales break down by type of revenue as follows: - revenue from product sales (95.7%) ; - revenues from grants (4%); - revenues from collaboration agreements (0.3%). At the end of 2021, the group possessed a portfolio of 15 products in clinical development, of which 3 in phase III, 8 in phase II and 4 in phase I, and 12 products in preclinical development. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (33.4%), Europe (37.1%) and other (29.5%).