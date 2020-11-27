Moderna : Foreigners net buyers of Japanese stocks for third week in a row

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Foreign investors remained net buyers of
Japanese equities for a third straight week that ended Nov. 20,
buoyed by progress in a second coronavirus vaccine-related
developments that rekindled hopes of a swift global economic
recovery.
Overseas investors were net buyers of stocks worth 597.17
billion yen ($5.74 billion) last week, after purchasing over 1
trillion yen in each of the previous two weeks, data from
Japanese exchanges showed.
They bought 333.18 billion yen in cash equities markets and
263.99 billion yen worth of derivatives.
Moderna Inc said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine
was 94.5% effective in preventing infection based on interim
late-state data, which spurred investor sentiment last
week.
The optimism, however, faded partially as Tokyo raised its
coronavirus alert to the highest level latter last week due to a
sharp increase in coronavirus cases.
The Topix index rose 1.4% while the Nikkei share
average added 0.6% last week, both marking a third
straight week of gains.
Meanwhile, Japanese investors sold overseas equities worth
1.43 trillion yen last week, marking their biggest weekly net
selling since mid-July, finance ministry data showed.
($1 = 104.0300 yen)
