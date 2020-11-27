Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Moderna : Foreigners net buyers of Japanese stocks for third week in a row

11/27/2020 | 02:15am EST
Nov 27 (Reuters) - Foreign investors remained net buyers of Japanese equities for a third straight week that ended Nov. 20, buoyed by progress in a second coronavirus vaccine-related developments that rekindled hopes of a swift global economic recovery.

Overseas investors were net buyers of stocks worth 597.17 billion yen ($5.74 billion) last week, after purchasing over 1 trillion yen in each of the previous two weeks, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

They bought 333.18 billion yen in cash equities markets and 263.99 billion yen worth of derivatives.

Moderna Inc said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing infection based on interim late-state data, which spurred investor sentiment last week.

The optimism, however, faded partially as Tokyo raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level latter last week due to a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

The Topix index rose 1.4% while the Nikkei share average added 0.6% last week, both marking a third straight week of gains.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors sold overseas equities worth 1.43 trillion yen last week, marking their biggest weekly net selling since mid-July, finance ministry data showed. ($1 = 104.0300 yen)

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. 10.78% 109.18 Delayed Quote.458.18%
NIKKEI 225 0.40% 26644.71 Real-time Quote.11.16%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 449 M - -
Net income 2020 -673 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 547 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -75,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 43 204 M 43 204 M -
EV / Sales 2020 90,6x
EV / Sales 2021 6,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 108,41 $
Last Close Price 109,18 $
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.458.18%43 204
LONZA GROUP AG55.66%44 931
CELLTRION, INC.82.04%39 870
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.9.94%32 568
SEAGEN INC.44.80%29 832
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.315.22%20 324
