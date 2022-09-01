Moderna Gets Positive CHMP Opinion for Covid-19 Omicron Vaccine Candidate

By Chris Wack

Moderna Inc. said Thursday that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion recommending conditional marketing authorization for Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.1.

The company's next-generation Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.1 vaccine candidate contains mRNA-1273 and targets the Omicron variant of concern.

Following the CHMP's positive opinion, the European Commission will make an authorization decision on the use of mRNA-1273.214 as a booster dose for active immunization to prevent Covid-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 12 years of age and older, who have previously received at least a primary vaccination course against Covid-19.

The decision from the CHMP is based on clinical trial data from a Phase 2/3 trial, in which mRNA-1273.214 met all primary endpoints, including superior neutralizing antibody response against Omicron when compared to the currently authorized 50 microgram booster dose of Spikevax in previously uninfected participants.

