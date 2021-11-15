Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna Gets Vaccine Booster Jab Approval from Health Canada

11/15/2021 | 10:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese

Canada's health regulator has approved Moderna Inc.'s Covid-19 vaccine as a booster dose in individuals over the age of 18, the biotechnology company said.

On Monday, Moderna said Health Canada has authorized the use of a third jab to adults who have completed the primary series at least six months prior.

"Health Canada based this authorization on the totality of scientific evidence shared by the company, including a data analysis from the Phase 2 clinical study of mRNA-1273, which was amended to offer a booster dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50 ug dose level to interested participants 6-8 months following their second dose," the company said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-21 1003ET

All news about MODERNA, INC.
10:10aModerna Secures Health Canada's Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot in People Ag..
MT
10:03aModerna Gets Vaccine Booster Jab Approval from Health Canada
DJ
09:36aHealth Canada Authorizes Booster Dose of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine in Individuals 18 Y..
BU
09:21aWall Street Set for Upbeat Open Amid Tech Strength, China Data
MT
08:36aModerna Announces Positive Data from Phase 2 Study of mRNA VEGF-A Therapeutic in Patien..
BU
07:59aINSIDER SELL : Moderna
MT
05:38aUK Extends COVID-19 Booster Program To Individuals Aged 40 To 49
MT
05:25aSamsung's Lee in U.S. ahead of chip plant decision
RE
05:16aUK Health Regulator Recommends COVID-19 Booster Jabs For Individuals Aged 40 To 49
MT
04:52aModerna's mRNA-2752 Shows Anti-Tumor Activity in Early-Stage Trial
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 449 M - -
Net income 2021 11 170 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 747 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 93 736 M 93 736 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,64x
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 231,19 $
Average target price 272,53 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.121.30%93 736
LONZA GROUP AG29.57%59 484
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.42.14%48 654
SEAGEN INC.2.21%32 733
CELLTRION, INC.-40.53%24 734
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY46.45%23 243