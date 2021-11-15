Moderna Gets Vaccine Booster Jab Approval from Health Canada

By Adriano Marchese

Canada's health regulator has approved Moderna Inc.'s Covid-19 vaccine as a booster dose in individuals over the age of 18, the biotechnology company said.

On Monday, Moderna said Health Canada has authorized the use of a third jab to adults who have completed the primary series at least six months prior.

"Health Canada based this authorization on the totality of scientific evidence shared by the company, including a data analysis from the Phase 2 clinical study of mRNA-1273, which was amended to offer a booster dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50 ug dose level to interested participants 6-8 months following their second dose," the company said.

