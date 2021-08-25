Moderna : Heart inflammation risk boosted slightly by vaccine, more by COVID-19 -study

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The use of Pfizer Inc and German
partner BioNTech SE's widely used COVID-19 vaccine
marginally increases the risk of heart inflammation, but the
risk is higher among those infected with the coronavirus, a
study published on Wednesday in the New England Journal of
Medicine showed.
Among every 100,000 patients who get the vaccine, 1 to 5
will likely develop myocarditis who would not otherwise have
developed it, researchers reported based on data from Clalit
Health Services, a large Israeli HMO.
That rate is much higher - 11 per 100,000 - among people
infected with the coronavirus, they said.
The data comes days after Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine
became the first fully approved vaccine in the United States for
people aged 16 and older https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-fda-grants-full-approval-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-2021-08-23,
a move that could potentially persuade vaccine skeptics to get
the shot.
The researchers compared adverse event rates in 884,828
vaccinated individuals and an equal number of unvaccinated
people. Overall, 21 persons reported myocarditis in the
vaccinated group - mostly young men - compared with 6 people
among the unvaccinated.
Most adverse events in vaccinated people were mild, but
some, such as myocarditis, are potentially serious, researchers
said.
The researchers also analyzed adverse event rates in more
than 240,000 infected patients. The results indicate that
COVID-19 infection is itself a very strong risk factor for
myocarditis, and it also substantially increases the risk of
other serious adverse events, they said.
"For me this is a really terrific paper in part because it
actually takes data from the same system, and tries to provide
more information, not just about the potential risks of
vaccination, but also the potential benefits of vaccination,"
said Dr. Grace Lee of Stanford University, whose editorial was
published with the report.
Pfizer's vaccine, along with a rival mRNA vaccine from
Moderna Inc, came under regulatory scrutiny in several
countries after some reports of cases of heart inflammation.
Israel's health ministry said in June it saw a possible link
between such cases and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Nancy
Lapid and Matthew Lewis)