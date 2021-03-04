Log in
MODERNA, INC.

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna, IBM team up on COVID-19 vaccine distribution data

03/04/2021 | 12:23pm EST
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in Calais

(Reuters) - Vaccine maker Moderna Inc and IBM Corp said on Thursday they would work together on technologies to track COVID-19 vaccine administration.

The companies will focus on using technology to help governments and healthcare providers address potential supply chain disruptions through information sharing.

Organizations can also use IBM's Digital Health Pass tool to verify health credentials of employees, customers and travelers, according to a joint statement.

Earlier this year, Salesforce.com Inc, as part of a large coalition to digitize COVID-19 vaccination records, said it was launching a new product to help governments and healthcare providers maintain and manage such records.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
EPS Revisions
