Moderna : Interim Data Shows Flu-Vaccine Candidate Boosted Immune Response Against Targeted Strains

Moderna Inc. said interim data are showing positive results from a Phase 1 study of its candidate vaccine for seasonal flu.

In the trial, the candidate vaccine, called mRNA-1010, boosted the immune response against all targeted flu strains 29 days after administration. The study has raised no significant safety concerns so far, the Cambridge, Mass.-based vaccine maker said.

A Phase 2 study of the vaccine has been fully enrolled, and Moderna is preparing for a Phase 3 study, the company said.

The company also said it has begun development on two other potential flu vaccines that could be designed to cover a broader range of strains. Moderna cited plans to develop a single booster shot that could afford protection against multiple respiratory viruses, including the flu and Covid-19.

