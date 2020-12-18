Moderna : J&J enrolls about 45,000 participants for late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on
Thursday it has enrolled about 45,000 participants for the first
late-stage trial of its COVID-19 single-dose vaccine candidate
and that it expects interim data by late-January.
The company, however, is lagging rivals Pfizer Inc
and Moderna Inc in the race for a vaccine to combat the
COVID-19 pandemic that has infected about 75 million people
globally.
J&J's study, named Ensemble, is being conducted by its unit
Janssen, the drugmaker said https://www.jnj.com/our-company/johnson-johnson-announces-its-first-phase-3-covid-19-vaccine-trial-ensemble-is-fully-enrolled
in a statement.
While seven countries have already authorized the emergency
use of Pfizer and German firm BioNTech's candidates,
Moderna's rival vaccine was set for regulatory authorization
this week in the United States.
J&J also said it plans to submit an emergency use
authorization application to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) in February if the data from the study is
safe and effective.
The company had earlier this month announced cuts in
enrollment for the vaccine trial from its original plan for
60,000, as higher rates of COVID-19 infections amid a worsening
pandemic should generate the data it needs with fewer study
subjects.
The Ensemble trial was paused for over a week in October
after a patient developed an "unexplained illness" during the
study. The company later said it would resume the trial after an
evaluation found no clear cause for the illness.
A separate late-stage clinical trial of an investigational
COVID-19 vaccine candidate by Janssen to explore a two-dose
regimen was ongoing, J&J said.
(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)