Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Moderna : J&J enrolls about 45,000 participants for late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial

12/18/2020 | 02:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it has enrolled about 45,000 participants for the first late-stage trial of its COVID-19 single-dose vaccine candidate and that it expects interim data by late-January.

The company, however, is lagging rivals Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc in the race for a vaccine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected about 75 million people globally.

J&J's study, named Ensemble, is being conducted by its unit Janssen, the drugmaker said https://www.jnj.com/our-company/johnson-johnson-announces-its-first-phase-3-covid-19-vaccine-trial-ensemble-is-fully-enrolled in a statement.

While seven countries have already authorized the emergency use of Pfizer and German firm BioNTech's candidates, Moderna's rival vaccine was set for regulatory authorization this week in the United States.

J&J also said it plans to submit an emergency use authorization application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February if the data from the study is safe and effective.

The company had earlier this month announced cuts in enrollment for the vaccine trial from its original plan for 60,000, as higher rates of COVID-19 infections amid a worsening pandemic should generate the data it needs with fewer study subjects.

The Ensemble trial was paused for over a week in October after a patient developed an "unexplained illness" during the study. The company later said it would resume the trial after an evaluation found no clear cause for the illness.

A separate late-stage clinical trial of an investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate by Janssen to explore a two-dose regimen was ongoing, J&J said.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. 5.09% 144 Delayed Quote.636.20%
PFIZER INC. 0.50% 38.03 Delayed Quote.2.45%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
03:08aANALYSIS : Insurers, drugmakers sail into unknown with COVID vaccine rollout
RE
02:50aMODERNA : J&J enrolls about 45,000 participants for late-stage COVID-19 vaccine ..
RE
01:46aAsia shares slip on news U.S. to blacklist more Chinese firms
RE
01:29aSwiss weigh closing restaurants to curb coronavirus spread- papers
RE
12/18Singapore airport goes sub-zero for COVID-19 vaccine transport plan
RE
12/17MODERNA : U.S. FDA decides to approve Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on emergency ba..
RE
12/17MODERNA : U.S. FDA chief says 'rapidly' working to issue Moderna vaccine authori..
RE
12/17S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record as investors eye fiscal stimulus
RE
12/17MODERNA : Confirms FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Emergency Use For Its ..
MT
12/17Health Care Up As Moderna Gains On Vaccine Approval Prospects -- Health Care ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 474 M - -
Net income 2020 -644 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 579 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -102x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56 982 M 56 982 M -
EV / Sales 2020 115x
EV / Sales 2021 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 124,31 $
Last Close Price 144,00 $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target -13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.636.20%56 982
LONZA GROUP AG55.27%45 975
CELLTRION, INC.94.20%43 232
SEAGEN INC.73.22%35 647
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.15.82%33 493
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.315.22%20 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ