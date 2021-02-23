Moderna : J&J ready to ship nearly 4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson
expects to be able to ship nearly 4 million doses of its
COVID-19 vaccine upon authorization in the U.S., an executive
said at a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives on
Tuesday.
The single-dose vaccine is being considered by an outside
advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
later this week, and emergency use authorization could come
shortly afterward.
Richard Nettles, Vice President of Medical Affairs at J&J
unit Janssen Pharmaceutical, said the company expects to deliver
20 million doses of the vaccine by the end of March.
(Reporting by Michael Erman)