Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : J&J ready to ship nearly 4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

02/23/2021 | 11:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson expects to be able to ship nearly 4 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine upon authorization in the U.S., an executive said at a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The single-dose vaccine is being considered by an outside advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this week, and emergency use authorization could come shortly afterward.

Richard Nettles, Vice President of Medical Affairs at J&J unit Janssen Pharmaceutical, said the company expects to deliver 20 million doses of the vaccine by the end of March. (Reporting by Michael Erman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.83% 7136 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
MODERNA, INC. -8.97% 145 Delayed Quote.52.55%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
12:04pPFIZER : Moderna say they're ramping up COVID-19 vaccine production
AQ
12:02pTech Selloff Eases After Fed Signals Steady Course
DJ
11:56aMODERNA : J&J ready to ship nearly 4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.
RE
11:45aAstraZeneca expects U.S. COVID-19 vaccine authorization in April
RE
11:45aTech Stocks Pare Losses as Fed Looks Dovish to Investors
DJ
11:13aPFIZER : Drug execs face Capitol Hill questions on vaccine supply
AQ
10:54aBIONTECH : South Africa Groups Pfizer/BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna COVID..
MT
10:40aTesla Swoons as Tech Stock Rout Deepens
DJ
10:26aTHE LATEST : Israel to share some vaccines with Palestinians
AQ
09:10aSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Decline Premarket Tuesday
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 502 M - -
Net income 2020 -582 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -128x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 63 064 M 63 064 M -
EV / Sales 2020 121x
EV / Sales 2021 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 155,50 $
Last Close Price 159,37 $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.52.55%63 064
LONZA GROUP AG3.94%49 016
CELLTRION, INC.-13.79%37 988
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.12%36 370
SEAGEN INC.-10.03%28 548
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD3.34%21 917
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ