Moderna : J&J's COVID-19 shot gets CDC panel backing; vaccine near shipping

Feb 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention advisory panel voted on Sunday to recommend Johnson &
Johnson's COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final
clearance for the vaccine after it was authorized by U.S.
regulators on Saturday.
State and local public health authorities will use Food and
Drug Administration and CDC guidance as they administer the
first 4 million doses. The federal government, through
distribution partner McKesson Corp, plans to ship the
first shots Sunday night or Monday morning
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has
played a major role in guiding states on how to allocate scarce
doses, though states themselves have the final say in how they
allocate shots.
One of the panelists noted during a presentation on Sunday
that there are not yet any studies comparing J&J's vaccine
directly to the other approved vaccines from Pfzier-BioNTech
and Moderna Inc but that all vaccines were
highly effective at reducing hospitalizations and deaths.
The panelist also said there was insufficient data to know
if the vaccines' safety or efficacy could be compromised by
pre-existing conditions that compromise a person's immune
systems.
The CDC's director is expected to approve the
recommendations by the panel.
J&J's shot will be the only one-dose COVID vaccine available
in the United States. It is also the easiest to ship and store,
as it can be kept in a refrigerator rather than a freezer.
J&J expects to ship more than 20 million doses by March and
100 million by mid-year, enough to vaccinate nearly a third of
Americans.
