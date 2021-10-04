Log in
Moderna : J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT

10/04/2021 | 06:06am EDT
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson is planning to ask U.S. federal regulators this week to authorize a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/10/04/world/covid-delta-variant-vaccine#johnson-johnson-will-seek-fda-authorization-for-a-booster-shot on Monday, citing officials familiar with the company's plans.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) scheduled last week an Oct. 15 meeting of its expert advisory committee to discuss whether to grant emergency use authorization for a booster shot of J&J's vaccine.

The regulator authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech vaccine last month, for those 65 and older, people at high risk of severe disease, and others who are regularly exposed to the virus.

Rival Moderna Inc also submitted its application seeking authorization for a booster shot of its two-dose vaccine last month.

J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
