Moderna : J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson is planning to
ask U.S. federal regulators this week to authorize a booster
shot of its COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/10/04/world/covid-delta-variant-vaccine#johnson-johnson-will-seek-fda-authorization-for-a-booster-shot
on Monday, citing officials familiar with the company's plans.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) scheduled last
week an Oct. 15 meeting of its expert advisory committee to
discuss whether to grant emergency use authorization for a
booster shot of J&J's vaccine.
The regulator authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer Inc
and partner BioNTech vaccine last month, for
those 65 and older, people at high risk of severe disease, and
others who are regularly exposed to the virus.
Rival Moderna Inc also submitted its application
seeking authorization for a booster shot of its two-dose vaccine
last month.
J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Manojna Maddipatla in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M and Uttaresh.V)