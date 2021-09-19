Moderna : Key data on U.S. J&J, Moderna COVID-19 boosters 'weeks away,' Fauci says

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Data needed to determine the
advisability of booster shots of the Moderna Inc and
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines is just weeks away,
President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser said on Sunday, as
officials signaled they expected boosters would be recommended
for a broad swath of Americans.
U.S. health regulators already have begun to consider a
third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. A
U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Friday
recommended a third shot of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-covid-19-booster-debate-moves-fda-vaccine-advisory-committee-2021-09-17
for people age 65 and older or at high risk of severe COVID-19,
but declined to endorse boosters for the wider population.
People who have received the two-dose Moderna vaccine or
one-dose J&J vaccine are still awaiting guidance on possible
booster shots.
"The actual data that we'll get (on) that third shot for the
Moderna and second shot for the J&J is literally a couple to a
few weeks away," Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top
infectious disease expert and a Biden adviser, told NBC's "Meet
the Press" program.
"We're working on that right now to get the data to the FDA
so they can examine it and make a determination about the
boosters for those people," Fauci added.
More data may also show a broader need for booster shots
across the general U.S. population, Fauci said.
The United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases and
deaths. Nearly 676,000 people have died during the pandemic in
the United States, figures compiled by Reuters https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/united-states
showed. An increase in U.S. cases and deaths in recent months
has been most acute in areas with lower vaccination rates even
as federal health officials implore vaccine holdouts to get
their shots.
The FDA advisers declined to recommend a third dose of the
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for people age 16 and older who received
their second shot at least six months earlier. Though the FDA is
not bound by the panel's recommendation, it will take it into
consideration when deciding on whether to recommend a third
round of shots.
"This is not the end of the story," Fauci told CNN's "State
of the Union" program.
"They're going to continue to look at this, literally in
real time," Fauci added.
Biden announced in August https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2021/08/18/remarks-by-president-biden-on-fighting-the-covid-19-pandemic-2
the government's intention to roll out booster shots for people
age 16 and older, pending approval by the FDA and Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention experts.
The FDA's decision-making process does not negate the White
House's position favoring boosters, Fauci said.
Fauci urged that people beyond the group for which the FDA
panel recommended boosters wait to get them until formal
approval is given.
Francis Collins, director of the U.S. National Institutes of
Health, said on the "Fox News Sunday" program that he expects it
would "become clear over the next few weeks that administration
of boosters may need to be enlarged," citing existing data from
the United States and Israel indicating waning vaccine
effectiveness over time.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, David Lawder and Chris Prentice;
Editing by Will Dunham)