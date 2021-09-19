Moderna : Key data on U.S. J&J, Moderna COVID-19 boosters weeks away, Fauci says

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Data needed to determine the
advisability of booster shots of the Moderna Inc and
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines is just weeks away,
President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci,
said on Sunday.
Health officials signaled they expected boosters would
ultimately be recommended for a broad swath of the population,
but urged Americans not to seek booster doses until they have
FDA approval.
"We recommend that people wait until you get to the point
where you fall into the category where it's recommended," he
told CNN.
On Friday, a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel
recommended a third shot of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for
of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for
people age 65 and older or at high risk of severe COVID-19, but
declined to endorse boosters for the wider population.
Though the FDA is not bound by the panel's recommendation,
it will take it into consideration when deciding whether to
recommend a third round of shots.
"This is not the end of the story," Fauci told CNN's "State
of the Union" program. "They're going to continue to look at
this, literally in real time," Fauci added.
People who have received the two-dose Moderna vaccine or
one-dose J&J vaccine are still awaiting guidance on possible
booster shots.
"The actual data that we'll get (on) that third shot for the
Moderna and second shot for the J&J is literally a couple to a
few weeks away," Fauci told NBC's "Meet the Press" program.
"We're working on that right now to get the data to the FDA
so they can examine it and make a determination about the
boosters for those people," Fauci added.
More data may also show a broader need for booster shots
across the general U.S. population, Fauci said.
The United States leads the world in total reported COVID-19
cases and deaths. Nearly 676,000 people have died during the
pandemic in the United States, figures compiled by Reuters showed. An increase in U.S. cases and deaths in recent months
showed. An increase in U.S. cases and deaths in recent months
has been most acute in areas with lower vaccination rates even
as federal health officials implore vaccine holdouts to get
their shots.
Biden announced in August the government's intention to roll out booster shots for people
the government's intention to roll out booster shots for people
age 16 and older, pending approval by the FDA and Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention experts.
The FDA's decision-making process does not negate the White
House's position favoring boosters, Fauci said, saying the plan
was always contingent on FDA's regulatory process.
Dr. Francis Collins, director of the U.S. National
Institutes of Health, said on the "Fox News Sunday" program that
he expects it would "become clear over the next few weeks that
administration of boosters may need to be enlarged," citing
existing data from the United States and Israel indicating
waning vaccine effectiveness over time.
The officials also signaled the timeline for vaccine
authorization for children from 5-11 years old is in the coming
weeks.
"For kids 5 to 11, the data is supposed to come in at the
end of this month, and FDA will be working 24-7 to go through
it," Collins said. "So we all hope that can happen in weeks, and
not months."
