Moderna non-exclusively out-licenses COVID-19-related patents for the territory of Japan

Moderna to receive upfront payment and low double-digit royalty on net sales of the company's COVID-19 product

Moderna has entered a non-exclusive out-licensing agreement with a pharmaceutical company based in Japan for mRNA COVID-19-related intellectual property for the territory of Japan.

Forward-Looking Statements

