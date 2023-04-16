Moderna/Merck cancer vaccine plus Keytruda delays skin cancer return

April 16 (Reuters) - An experimental mRNA cancer vaccine
developed by Moderna Inc and Merck & Co cut the
risk of death or recurrence of the most deadly skin cancer by
44% compared with Merck's immunotherapy Keytruda alone, U.S.
researchers reported at a medical meeting on Sunday.
The findings suggest that adding a personalized cancer
vaccine based on mRNA technology to Keytruda, which revs up the
immune response, could prolong the time patients have without
recurrence or death, said Dr. Jeffrey Weber of the NYU Langone
Perlmutter Cancer Center, who presented the findings.
"From a general cancer therapeutic standpoint, this is a
potential major breakthrough," Dr. Ryan Sullivan, a melanoma
expert at Mass General Cancer who worked on the study, said in a
statement.
The results, presented at American Association for Cancer
Research meeting in Orlando, Florida, add data details to
partial findings released by the companies in December.
Additional data will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting
and published in a peer-reviewed journal.
The combination treatment has won U.S. breakthrough therapy
and European Medicines Agency PRIME scheme designation,
regulatory programs that aim to speed development of innovative
treatments.
The Merck/Moderna collaboration is one of several combining
powerful drugs that unleash the immune system to target cancers
with mRNA vaccine technology. BioNTech SE and
Gritstone Bio Inc are working on competing cancer
vaccines based on mRNA technology.
The vaccine is custom-built based on an analysis of a
patient's tumors after surgical removal. The vaccines are
designed to train the immune system to recognize and attack
specific mutations in cancer cells.
Merck's Keytruda, which is approved to treat melanoma and
many other cancers, belongs to a class of widely used
immunotherapies known as checkpoint inhibitors designed to
disable the PD-1, or programmed death 1, protein that helps
cancer evade the immune system.
The midstage trial enrolled men and women at high risk of
their melanoma returning.
Among 107 study subjects who received both the experimental
vaccine, mRNA-4157/V940, and Keytruda, the cancer returned in 24
subjects (22.4%) within two years of follow-up, compared with
20 out of 50 (40%) who received Keytruda alone.
There was little difference in response rates among people
whose tumors had a lot of mutations - a typical predictor of
immunotherapy response - and those whose tumors did not.
Severe side effects were similar between the two arms of the
study, the scientists reported. Fatigue was the most common side
effect reported by patients specifically associated with the
vaccine.
Merck said the companies are in talks with U.S. regulators
about design of a late-stage trial, which is likely needed for
approval of the combination regimen.
It could take three or four years before the results of the
larger trials are known, Eliav Barr, Merck's head of global
clinical development and chief medical officer, said in an
interview.
Barr said it took about eight weeks to design a personalized
mRNA vaccine for each patient.
In the past, similar experimental cancer vaccines were
developed targeting a single tumor mutation, or neoantigen.
Moderna's mRNA technology allowed for the inclusion of as
many as 34 neoantigens, which Barr called "astonishing."
Currently, scientists cannot predict which single mutation
is important in generating an anti-tumor response. With mRNA
technology in combination with Keytruda, "we can create this
shotgun approach ... that can create a more potent immune
response," Barr said.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago and Michael Erman in
New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)