Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Moderna : Named Top Employer by Science for Sixth Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 09:30am EDT

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced it has been named one of the global biopharmaceutical industry’s top employers in Science and Science Careers’ 2020 Top Employers Survey for the sixth consecutive year. Moderna was ranked 9th on the list this year and was recognized for its commitment to continuous innovation, corporate social responsibility, and fostering a culture of respect for the individual.

"Since our inception, Moderna has been focused on exploring mRNA science, which has enabled us to obtain encouraging clinical data, including the positive interim clinical data of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273. I am proud that our team is as relentless and bold as we were years ago to keep pushing the boundaries of mRNA science. It is still early days of this new class of medicines and we want to continue to be at the leading edge,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “I would like to thank our employees for helping make Moderna a Science top employer for six years in a row and for their dedication to our mission of delivering on the promise of mRNA science for patients."

Since its inception, Moderna has been committed to diversity and creating an environment where all employees can do their best work. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moderna has adopted more flexible work structures while fostering collaboration and continuing to prioritize employees’ well-being. The Company has also introduced a new employee assistance program, access to a mindfulness app, take-home meals for those working on-site and additional child and backup care. Moderna has instituted a new virtual onboarding program using collaboration technology and hosted seminars on wellness and inclusion. The Company remains focused on the health and safety of its employees by implementing on-site COVID-19 testing, track and trace technology, thermal temperature screening and a digital health screening app.

“Moderna has a dream-it-and-do-it type culture. It is a place where people are empowered to be bold, collaborative, curious and relentless and, most importantly, their true selves. I am exceptionally proud to be part of a team that lives our values and pioneers new ways of working every day,” said Tracey Franklin, Chief Human Resources Officer.

The annual employee survey evaluates companies in the biopharmaceutical industry in categories such as leadership and direction, work culture and environment, and academic and intellectual challenge. The Science and Science Careers’ 2020 rankings were based on a total sample of approximately 7,650 respondents. Survey respondents came from North America (67%), Europe (19%), and Asia/Pacific Rim (10%); 95% work in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies.

About Moderna

Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. Moderna’s platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, providing the Company the capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna currently has strategic alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca PLC and Merck & Co., Inc., as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense; the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MODERNA, INC.
09:30aMODERNA : Named Top Employer by Science for Sixth Consecutive Year
BU
08:31aMODERNA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:39aBioNTech CEO expects data from late-stage study soon
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/29EU to fund transfer of COVID-19 patients across borders to prevent hospitals ..
RE
10/29EU Commission says talking to four companies on COVID vaccine
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 377 M - -
Net income 2020 -725 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 870 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -37,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28 126 M 28 126 M -
EV / Sales 2020 67,0x
EV / Sales 2021 9,70x
Nbr of Employees 975
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 91,53 $
Last Close Price 71,28 $
Spread / Highest target 90,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.264.42%28 126
LONZA GROUP AG56.63%44 852
SEAGEN INC.68.34%33 467
CELLTRION, INC.39.78%29 849
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.09%29 650
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.315.22%20 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group