MODERNA, INC.

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : Nearly 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed in U.S., almost 30 million administered - CDC

01/30/2021 | 05:15pm EST
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Almost 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in the United States and nearly 30 million doses administered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

The amounts include the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET, the agency said.

Compared to a CDC tally on Friday, the number of doses distributed increased by 716,350 and administered by almost 1.7 million.

The agency said 24 million people had received one or more doses while 5.3 million received a second dose as of Saturday.

More than 3.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 512 M - -
Net income 2020 -571 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -141x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 68 521 M 68 521 M -
EV / Sales 2020 129x
EV / Sales 2021 6,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 139,00 $
Last Close Price 173,16 $
Spread / Highest target 6,84%
Spread / Average Target -19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.65.75%68 521
LONZA GROUP AG0.21%47 588
CELLTRION, INC.-9.75%39 628
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-0.76%34 089
SEAGEN INC.-6.21%29 716
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD3.58%22 219
