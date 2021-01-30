Moderna : Nearly 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed in U.S., almost 30 million administered - CDC

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Almost 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in the United States and nearly 30 million doses administered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

The amounts include the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET, the agency said.

Compared to a CDC tally on Friday, the number of doses distributed increased by 716,350 and administered by almost 1.7 million.

The agency said 24 million people had received one or more doses while 5.3 million received a second dose as of Saturday.

More than 3.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)