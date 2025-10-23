While maintaining its "outperform" opinion on Moderna shares, Oddo BHF has lowered its target price for them from $51 to $47, following the discontinuation of its clinical program for cytomegalovirus after negative results from its Phase 3 study.

The discontinuation of the program does not impact the group's annual guidance and does not call into question its medium-term objective of achieving financial equilibrium by 2028. However, the discontinuation of this asset at an advanced stage is likely to penalize the stock today," the analyst warns.

"Moderna's challenge remains to diversify its topline. We are therefore incorporating this discontinuation into our estimates and removing the contribution of the CMV vaccine from our projections (the program represented $4 per share in our SOP)," he continues.