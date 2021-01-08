Moderna : Older Americans scramble for COVID-19 shots as some U.S. states broaden access

Jan 8 (Reuters) - At Don's Pharmasave in Louisiana's rural
Avoyelles parish, pharmacist Constance Rabalais and colleagues
have had to come up with their own policies and procedures for
doling out their first 100 COVID-19 vaccine doses amid
overwhelming demand.
More than a dozen states looking to deploy unused
coronavirus vaccines are starting to give shots to older members
of the general population while others have not, meaning
protection for more than 20 million Americans aching to hug
their grandchildren may depend on where they live.
“We're glad to get it out. We just wished we’d had a little
more time to understand the scheduling and appointment process,”
Rabalais said.
States have received 21 million doses since the Food and
Drug Administration in December authorized two vaccines - from
Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE and
Moderna Inc - but only about 6 million have been
administered.
Healthcare workers and people in nursing homes have been at
the front of the line. But states left to distribute vaccines
with little federal funding or direction are now plotting their
own courses of action.
“It has created a situation where it’s confusing to the
public," said Jen Kates, a senior vice president at Kaiser
Family Foundation. "Even within states, if you live in one
county you may have a different priority than if you live in
another county."
Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Colorado,
West Virginia, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Michigan, Florida,
Georgia, Oklahoma, Indiana, Wyoming and Tennessee have either
begun or will allow the vulnerable older generation to get shots
this week or next in some or all counties.
In Texas, Florida and Georgia people over 65 are eligible
for a shot, while West Virginia and Indiana are limiting the
vaccine to those over 80.
Other states are holding off on moving into the next phase
until more healthcare workers and nursing home residents are
vaccinated, or have not yet announced a timeline for the general
population.
The Trump administration has conceded that the biggest
vaccination campaign in history aimed at stopping the deadly
pandemic is off to a slower than hoped for start.
The government has advised states to expand eligibility and
said it would start pushing vaccines directly to pharmacies this
week.
President-elect Joe Biden wants to release the doses being
held back for second shots into the supply, his spokesman said
on Friday. Such a move would require that
manufacturing is consistent enough to supply required second
doses on schedule.
“I think the overarching goal of getting all eligible people
vaccinated has to take precedence,” said Amesh Adalja, senior
scholar at The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “We
can’t let an overly dogmatic adherence to priority groups to
cause inefficiencies in vaccine administration.”
Distributing doses at pharmacies could help speed the
process, but risks wasted doses, fraud, and confusion among the
pubic, experts said.
Some states have internet portals for vaccine sign-ups,
which may be challenging to access for those without internet.
Other states have no centralized sign-up system at all, Kaiser's
Kates said.
PHONES RINGING OFF THE HOOK
Rabalais said the phones have been ringing of the hook at
her pharmacy with its staff of three, and that the store has
done little besides organizing the vaccine rollout and
navigating the state’s vaccine registry.
Erin Zwiener, a Democratic representative in the Texas state
legislature, said the haphazard vaccine rollout echoes earlier
phases of the pandemic, when testing and personal protective
gear were scarce, and that ultimately the state’s poor will bear
the brunt.
“My big concern is because we are so intensely privatizing
this rollout and relying on pharmacies, we really are giving our
wealthier folks more access to this vaccine,” she said.
Florida's Seminole county has set up vaccination clinics and
wants to distribute in pharmacies next, but has not been told
when it will receive more doses or how many, said Alan Harris,
an emergency manager for the county.
Even though Texas broadened access, some hospitals and
pharmacies are still prioritizing healthcare workers. That has
led to confusion and frustration among the general public who
thought doses were more widely available.
At multiple Brookshire Brothers stores, a Texas and
Louisiana grocery and pharmacy chain, an automated message tells
customers the stores' vaccine waiting lists are full.
Wimberley Pharmacy, an independent store in Wimberley,
Texas, said they received thousands of calls from members of the
general public after the state posted locations with vaccine
supply on a public website to help Texans find shots nearby.
The store's first 100 doses went quickly to healthcare
workers and first responders. The next batch of doses they
receive will be open to the general public.
Said the store's manager Cody Gass: “We definitely don't
have any sitting around."
(Reporting by Rebecca Spalding, Tina Bellon and Carl O'Donnell;
Editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)