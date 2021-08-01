Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for COVID-19 vaccines in EU- FT

08/01/2021 | 08:14am EDT
busFILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have raised the prices of their COVID-19 vaccines in their latest European Union supply contracts, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3j8mbTb on Sunday.

The new price for the Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros ($23.15)against 15.50 euros previously, the newspaper said, citing portions of the contracts seen.

The price of a Moderna vaccine was $25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from about 19 euros in the first procurement deal but lower than the previously agreed $28.50 because the order had grown, the report said, citing one official close to the matter.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that the EU is on course to hit a target of fully vaccinating at least 70% of the adult population by the end of the summer.

In May, the EU said it expects to have received more than a billion doses of vaccines by the end of September from four drugmakers.

Pfizer and Moderna were not immediately available for comment to Reuters. ($1 = 0.8425 euros) (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens and Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2021
