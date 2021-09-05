Moderna : Pfizer on track for U.S. vaccine boosters, Moderna lagging, Fauci says

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Top U.S. infectious disease
expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that officials were
likely to soon get the regulatory go-ahead to administer
COVID-19 vaccine booster shots made by Pfizer, although
Moderna booster could take a little longer.
Asked on CBS' "Face the Nation," about President Joe Biden's
goal to give booster shots starting Sept. 20, Fauci said that
"in some respects" that remained the plan.
But he said that while Pfizer-BioNTech has
submitted the necessary data on booster shots to the Food and
Drug Administration (FDA), Moderna has yet to complete the
process. Fauci said he hopes to give both vaccines when boosters
doses roll out, but if Moderna does not complete the process
before Sept. 20, then Moderna boosters will be given later.
Moderna and the FDA did not immediately return emails
seeking comment. In a statement released Wednesday, Moderna said
it had "initiated its submission" of booster data to the FDA.
How - or even whether - to administer boosters https://www.reuters.com/world/us/fda-vaccine-advisers-face-thorny-question-are-covid-19-boosters-needed-2021-09-03
has emerged as a thorny issue as COVID-19 continues to kill
unvaccinated people around the world https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi.
Last month the Biden administration announced it would start
offering boosters to Americans by Sept. 20, usurping the process
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/fda-vaccine-advisers-face-thorny-question-are-covid-19-boosters-needed-2021-09-03
by which the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention usually decide on such issues, current and former FDA
scientists and CDC advisory panel members have told Reuters.
Scientists are still debating how much additional immunity
boosters provide and whether all Americans should get another
shot, rather than just those at high risk of severe illness.
Speaking Sunday, Fauci emphasized that both boosters were
assumed to be safe, but that the FDA and other officials would
study the data to make sure.
"When you're dealing with allowing the American public to
receive an intervention, you want to make sure you're absolutely
certain," he said.
(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)