Moderna : Presentation(opens in new window)

  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:20 2022-09-08 am EDT
140.77 USD   +4.35%
MODERNA : Presentation
PU
07:46aModerna, Inc.
AQ
07:01aMODERNA, INC. : Moderna Reviews Clinical Trial Programs Across Portfolio at 2022 R&D Day
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : Presentation

09/08/2022 | 10:10am EDT
Annual R&D

Day

September 8th, 2022

© 2022 M oderna, Inc. All rights reserved.

Forward-looking statements and disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: Moderna's vision for mRNA science; the timing of data from Moderna's trials of its product candidates targeting PCV, MMA, GSD1a and RSV; clinical trends in Moderna's Phase 1/2 PA trial; Moderna's launch of COVID-19 vaccine boosters; the initiation of clinical trials for mRNA-1230, targeting SARS-CoV-2, influenza and RSV; Moderna's pursuit of an accelerated approval pathway for mRNA -1010; expected read out of Moderna's Phase 3 immunogenicity trial of mRNA-1010; expected initiation of Moderna's Phase 3 efficacy study of mRNA -1010; enrollment in Moderna's Phase 3 trial of its CMV vaccine candidate; Moderna's commercial organization strategic priorities; the timing of potential future product launches; Moderna's transition to an endemic COVID market; the respiratory vaccines market opportunity, including for COVID-19 vaccines, and the potential to expand the market; the market potential of adult combination vaccines; the market opportunity for vaccines for latent viruses; the market opportunity for therapeutics for rare diseases; and Moderna's manufacturing capabilities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control an d which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, each filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filing s made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this presentation.

2

© 2022 M oderna, Inc. All rights reserved.

mRNA is the software of life

Binary System

Quaternary System

mRNA is an information molecule

3

© 2022 M oderna, Inc. All rights reserved.

Moderna's vision for mRNA science

1

mRNA is an

2

Invest in science to invent novel ways to deliver

mRNA into various cell types - each will be a

information molecule

new application, which we call a modality

Medicine 2

Medicine 2

Medicine 2

Medicine 2

Medicine 2

Medicine 2

Medicine 2

Medicine 2

Medicine 1

Medicine 1

Medicine 1

Medicine 1

Medicine 1

Medicine 1

Medicine 1

Medicine 1

Modality 1

Modality 2

Modality 3

Modality 4

Modality 5

Modality 6

Modality 7

Modality 8

4

© 2022 M oderna, Inc. All rights reserved.

Proof-of-concept data from our sentinel programs de-risk our modalities and accelerate our development plans

EXPLORATORY

EMERGING

ESTABLISHED

Inhaled

Localized

Intratumoral

Cancer

Systemic secreted

Systemic

Prophylactic

Modalities

pulmonary

regenerative

immuno-

vaccines

& cell surface

intracellular

vaccines

therapeutics

therapeutics

oncology

therapeutics

therapeutics

Latent virus

Respiratory

vaccines

vaccines

PA

CMV

COVID-19

vaccine

vaccine

Personalized

Sentinel

VEGF-A

Chikungunya

CF

Triplet

cancer

programs

(no LNP)

antibody

vaccine

• Six programs; four in clinical trials

Chikungunya antibody data in 2019

Respiratory vaccines

de-risked systemic LNP delivery

de-risked

Emerging data from PA suggesting

Latent virus vaccines

clinical benefit

efficacy readout to

Personalized cancer vaccine (PCV)

come from CMV

Phase 2 data expected in 4Q22

Increasing R&D investment

5

© 2022 M oderna, Inc. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Moderna Inc. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 14:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 889 M - -
Net income 2022 11 016 M - -
Net cash 2022 15 984 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,11x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 773 M 52 773 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,4%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-46.89%52 773
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.75%40 125
LONZA GROUP AG-32.25%39 027
SEAGEN INC.-1.40%28 113
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.23.16%25 069
CELLTRION, INC.-9.60%17 856