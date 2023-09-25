View All News

R&D Day Reflections with CFO Jamey Mock

September 25, 2023

Earlier this month, we hosted our seventh annual Research & Development Day at NASDAQ, where we showcased our expansion of the field of mRNA medicine to analysts and investors. This included several significant clinical updates across oncology, rare and infectious diseases and details on Moderna's business aspirations for the years to come.

Jamey Mock, Chief Financial Officer of Moderna, reflects on our ambitious business goals outlined during R&D Day - including how we'll get there, Moderna's investment priories, and the financial and clinical promise of our mRNA platform.

