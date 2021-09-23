Moderna : REFILE-Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year - newspaper

ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc Chief
Executive Stéphane Bancel thinks the coronavirus pandemic could
be over in a year as increased vaccine production ensures global
supplies, he told the Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung.
"If you look at the industry-wide expansion of production
capacities over the past six months, enough doses should be
available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this
earth can be vaccinated. Boosters should also be possible to the
extent required," he told the newspaper in an interview.
Vaccinations would soon be available even for infants, he
said.
"Those who do not get vaccinated will immunize themselves
naturally, because the Delta variant is so contagious. In this
way we will end up in a situation similar to that of the flu.
You can either get vaccinated and have a good winter. Or you
don't do it and risk getting sick and possibly even ending up in
hospital."
Asked if that meant a return to normal in the second half of
next year, he said: "As of today, in a year, I assume."
Bancel said he expected governments to approve booster shots
for people already vaccinated because patients at risk who were
vaccinated last autumn "undoubtedly" needed a refresher.
Its booster shot had half the dose of the original dose,
which meant more of them would be available.
"The volume of vaccine is the biggest limiting factor. With
half the dose, we would have 3 billion doses available worldwide
for the coming year instead of just 2 billion," he said.
The composition of the booster shot remains the same as the
original for this year because Moderna had not had enough time
to change it.
"We are currently testing Delta-optimized variants in
clinical trials. They will form the basis for the booster
vaccination for 2022. We are also trying out Delta plus Beta,
the next mutation that scientists believe is likely."
Moderna can use existing production lines for the new
variants as for the original COVID-19 vaccine. The price of
vaccination will stay the same, he said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields
Editing by Robert Birsel)