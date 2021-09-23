Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Moderna, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Moderna : REFILE-Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year - newspaper

09/23/2021 | 01:29am EDT
ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel thinks the coronavirus pandemic could be over in a year as increased vaccine production ensures global supplies, he told the Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

"If you look at the industry-wide expansion of production capacities over the past six months, enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this earth can be vaccinated. Boosters should also be possible to the extent required," he told the newspaper in an interview.

Vaccinations would soon be available even for infants, he said.

"Those who do not get vaccinated will immunize themselves naturally, because the Delta variant is so contagious. In this way we will end up in a situation similar to that of the flu. You can either get vaccinated and have a good winter. Or you don't do it and risk getting sick and possibly even ending up in hospital."

Asked if that meant a return to normal in the second half of next year, he said: "As of today, in a year, I assume."

Bancel said he expected governments to approve booster shots for people already vaccinated because patients at risk who were vaccinated last autumn "undoubtedly" needed a refresher.

Its booster shot had half the dose of the original dose, which meant more of them would be available.

"The volume of vaccine is the biggest limiting factor. With half the dose, we would have 3 billion doses available worldwide for the coming year instead of just 2 billion," he said.

The composition of the booster shot remains the same as the original for this year because Moderna had not had enough time to change it.

"We are currently testing Delta-optimized variants in clinical trials. They will form the basis for the booster vaccination for 2022. We are also trying out Delta plus Beta, the next mutation that scientists believe is likely."

Moderna can use existing production lines for the new variants as for the original COVID-19 vaccine. The price of vaccination will stay the same, he said. (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 348 M - -
Net income 2021 12 529 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 178 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,11x
EV / Sales 2022 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
