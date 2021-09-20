Moderna : Regulators could OK Pfizer boosters for older Americans this week

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators could authorize a
booster shot of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE
COVID-19 vaccine for older and some high-risk Americans early
this week in time for the government to roll them out by Friday.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to give the nod
to the third shots for at least this group before advisers to
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are due to
meet on Wednesday. The CDC panel will discuss more precise
recommendations for how to administer the shots.
On Friday, an FDA advisory committee voted to recommend
emergency authorization of the additional Pfizer shots for
Americans 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness.
The initial Pfizer vaccinations consisted of two doses.
The panel decided against recommending broader approval,
citing a lack of evidence to support broad use, and they wanted
to see more safety data, especially about any risk of heart
inflammation in younger people after vaccination.
President Joe Biden has pushed for the additional shots in
the face of surging hospitalizations and deaths caused by the
highly contagious Delta variant, mostly among the unvaccinated,
and rising cases of breakthrough infections among fully
vaccinated Americans.
The FDA is not bound to follow the panel's recommendation
but usually does. The rollout of boosters can begin as soon as
the FDA authorizes the shots and the head of the CDC signs off
on how they will be administered.
The FDA could later widen access to the booster shots. Top
FDA members have been split on the necessity of the boosters,
with interim head Janet Woodcock backing them and some of the
agency's top scientists arguing they are not needed yet.
Woodcock said on former Biden administration official Andy
Slavitt's podcast on Monday that boosters could be an important
tool to contain the pandemic in the United States by reducing
transmission.
"If people are acquiring the virus and spreading it, you
want to stop that as much as possible. Of course we're using
mitigation measures like masking and so forth, but vaccination
is important," she said.
Despite the narrow scope of the proposed authorization, the
panel's recommendation would cover most Americans who got their
shots in the earliest stages of the U.S. vaccination campaign
and whose immunity may be waning.
Norman Baylor, chief executive of Biologics Consulting and
former director of FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review,
said the decision gives the FDA additional time to understand
what data is required to approve booster shots broadly.
"It does give them some space," Baylor said.
Health officials signaled they expect boosters will
ultimately be recommended for a broad swath of the population,
but advised Americans not to seek booster doses until they have
the nod from the FDA.
Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN
on Sunday that the data needed to determine the advisability of
booster shots of the Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson
COVID-19 vaccines is weeks away.
Some countries, including Israel and Britain, have begun
COVID-19 booster campaigns. The United States authorized extra
shots for people with compromised immune systems last month and
some 2 million people had already received a third shot,
according to the CDC.
