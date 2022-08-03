Moderna : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
08/03/2022 | 07:39am EDT
Moderna Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Second quarter 2022 revenues of $4.7 billion; GAAP net income of $2.2 billion and GAAP diluted EPS of $5.24
Company reiterates advance purchase agreements for expected delivery in 2022 of approximately $21 billion
Company announces new $3 billion share repurchase plan
Company has four infectious disease vaccines in Phase 3 and expects data from proof-of-concept studies in rare
diseases and immuno-oncology later this year
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.-(ACCESSWIRE)-August 3, 2022- Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today reported financial results and provided business updates for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.
"Today's earnings represent a strong second quarter performance, with $10.8 billion in revenue for the first half of the year. We continue to have advance purchase agreements for expected delivery in 2022 of around $21 billion of sales. Given our strong financial position and commercial momentum, we are announcing today that the Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program for $3 billion," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "Despite the slowing economy and challenges in the biotech industry, Moderna is in a unique position: a platform to drive scale and speed in research of new medicines, a strong balance sheet with $18 billion of cash and an agile, mission-driven team of over 3,400 people and growing. We will continue to invest and grow as we have never been as optimistic about Moderna's future. Right now, we have four infectious disease vaccines in Phase 3 trials, and later this year, we expect important data from proof- of-concept studies in rare diseases and immuno-oncology. Our teams are actively working to prepare these new product launches to help patients and drive growth. This is an exciting time for Moderna as we continue to see significant scientific and business momentum."
Recent progress includes:
Respiratory Vaccines
Received U.S. FDA authorization for dose-dependent,two-dose primary series of mRNA-1273 in children and adolescents 6 months to 17 years of age; similar approvals or authorizations have been received from international regulatory authorities in more than 40 countries for children and adolescents 6 years to 17 years of age, and in the United States, Canada, Australia and other jurisdictions for children 6 months to 5 years of age
Positive data on booster dose of bivalent candidate based on the wild-type and Omicron subvariant BA.1
(mRNA-1273.214)
Began rapid development ofmRNA-1273.222, which contains the BA.4/5 Omicron strain and is being developed in accordance with recent FDA recommendations
Moderna continues to progress respiratory vaccine pipeline with ongoing Phase 2 data on next- generation, refrigerator-stable COVID vaccine candidate (mRNA-1283)
Phase 3 safety and immunogenicity trial started in June in the Southern Hemisphere for seasonal flu vaccine candidate(mRNA-1010) to support potential accelerated approval. Company is preparing for Phase 3 efficacy study in fall 2022 (if needed); Flu (mRNA-1020/-30) Phase 1/2 trial fully enrolled
Combination COVID + flu(mRNA-1073) Phase 1/2 fully enrolled; combination COVID + flu + RSV (mRNA- 1230) in preclinical studies, expected to start Phase 1 trial later this year; endemic human coronavirus (mRNA-1287) in preclinical
Older adults RSV Phase 3(mRNA-1345), known as ConquerRSV, is ongoing; pediatric RSV in Phase 1
Latent Vaccines
CMV vaccine(mRNA-1647) pivotal Phase 3 study, known as CMVictory, is ongoing
EBV vaccine (to prevent infectious mononucleosis)(mRNA-1189) Phase 1 is ongoing; EBV vaccine (to prevent EBV sequelae) (mRNA-1195) in preclinical studies
HIV vaccines(mRNA-1644andmRNA-1574) Phase 1 trials are ongoing
HSV vaccine(mRNA-1608) and VZV vaccine (mRNA-1468) in preclinical studies
Public Health Vaccines
Zika vaccine(mRNA-1893) ongoing in a Phase 2 study
Nipah vaccine(mRNA-1215) Phase 1 study, led by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is ongoing (first participant dosed in July)
mRNA therapeutics
The first and second cohorts of thePhase 1/2 Paramount studyof propionic acidemia (PA) candidate (mRNA-3927) are fully enrolled. Moderna is enrolling patients into additional cohorts.
The first cohort of thePhase 1/2 Landmark studyof methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) candidate (mRNA- 3705) is fully enrolled. Moderna is enrolling patients into additional cohorts.
GSD1a(mRNA-3745) Phase 1 trial first patient dosed
PKU(mRNA-3283), CN-1(mRNA-3351) and cystic fibrosis in preclinical studies (with Vertex) (VXc-522)
PCV(mRNA-4157) Phase 1 ongoing; Phase 2 fully enrolled, data expected in 4Q 2022
Checkpoint vaccine(mRNA-4359) has received safe to proceed and has an open Investigational New Drug (IND) designation from the U.S. FDA
AZD8601, a mRNA encoding VEGF therapeutic, has been returned to Moderna from AstraZeneca. We are evaluating next steps for the program
Moderna now has 46 programs in development across 43 development candidates1, of which 31 are currently in active clinical trials. The Company's updated pipeline can be found at www.modernatx.com/pipeline. Moderna and collaborators have published more than 120 peer reviewed manuscripts.
1Includes separate COVID Vaccine (mRNA-1273) programs in development for adults, pediatrics & adolescents and separate RSV vaccine (mRNA-1345) programs in development for adults and pediatrics
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Revenue: Total revenue was $4.7 billion and $10.8 billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, compared to $4.4 billion and $6.3 billion for the same periods in 2021. The revenue increase in 2022 was primarily due to increased product sales from sales of the Company's COVID-19 vaccine. Product sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $4.5 billion, increased by $334 million, or 8%, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily driven by a higher average selling price due to customer mix. Product sales for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $10.5 billion, increased by $4.5 billion, or 76%, compared to the same period in 2021, driven by increased sales of the Company's COVID-19 vaccine.
Cost of Sales: Cost of sales was $1.4 billion, or 30% of product sales, for the second quarter of 2022, including third-party royalties of $157 million. Cost of sales as a percentage of product sales for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 12 percentage points, from 18% in the same period in 2021. This includes a charge of $499 million for inventory write-downs related to COVID-19 products that have exceeded or are expected to exceed their approved shelf-lives prior to being used, as well as a loss on firm purchase commitments of $184 million and an expense for unutilized external manufacturing capacity of $131 million. These charges are driven by a substantial reduction of our expected deliveries to COVAX and deferral of deliveries to other customers, particularly to the European Union.
Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $710 million and $1.3 billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, compared to $421 million and $822 million for the same periods in 2021. The growth in spending in 2022 was mainly due to increases in clinical trial expenses, personnel-related costs, and consulting and outside services.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses were
$211 million and $479 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, compared to $121 million and $198 million for the same periods in 2021. The growth in spending in 2022 was mainly due to increases in distributor fees and marketing expenses, ongoing digital investments, personnel-related costs, and a $50 million endowment given to the Moderna Charitable Foundation in the first quarter of 2022.
Provision for Income Taxes: The effective tax rate was 11% and 13% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, compared to 9% and 7% for the same periods in 2021. The increase in 2022 was primarily due to the benefit recorded in 2021 related to the release of the valuation allowance on the majority of our deferred tax assets. Income taxes were $277 million for the second quarter of 2022, decreased by $6 million compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in pre-tax income, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. Income taxes were $849 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, increased by $527 million compared to the same period in 2021, mainly due to an increase in pre-tax income and a higher effective tax rate.
Net Income: Net income was $2.2 billion and $5.9 billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, compared to $2.8 billion and $4.0 billion for the same periods in 2021.
Earnings Per Share: Diluted EPS was $5.24 and $13.85 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, compared to $6.46 and $9.30 for the same periods in 2021.
Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were $18.1 billion and $17.6 billion, respectively.
Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.1 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $7.0 billion for the same period in 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities decreased in 2022, primarily attributable to revenue recognized from deferred revenue in excess of customer deposits received and increased income tax payments, partially offset by increased product sales and higher collection of receivables.
Cash Used for Purchases of Property and Equipment:Cash used for purchases of property and equipment was $219 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $65 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the Company's business expansion.
Cash Used for Repurchases of Common Stock: Cash used for repurchases of common stock was $1.9 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Moderna did not conduct share repurchases prior to the fourth quarter of 2021. From the end of the third quarter of 2021 to the end of the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 16 million shares, reducing the number of common shares outstanding from 405 million to 392 million, more than offsetting 3 million shares of common stock issued in connection with equity compensation over this period.
2022 Financial Framework
Advance Purchase Agreements (APAs): Moderna's APAs for product sales for which we expect to make delivery in 2022 are approximately $21 billion. This includes the recently announced agreement with the U.S. government for 70 million doses (option for 4 million pediatric doses has been exercised) and an adjustment for doses that remain unallocated by COVAX due to lack of demand. Moderna anticipates that for sales in the second half, sales will be greater in the fourth quarter than the third quarter, driven by the timing for approval of our updated COVID-19 vaccines and the related manufacturing ramp-up of new products.
Cost of Sales: Cost of sales as percentage of product sales are expected to be in the mid-
20s percentage range, with possible cost of sales in the high-20s in the event of further charges due to product updates.
Research & Development (R&D) and Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) Expenses: Full year expenses are expected to be approximately $4 billion.
Tax Rate: The Company expects an effective tax rate for the full year in the low- to mid-teen percentage range.
Capital Expenditures: Expect capital investments for 2022 in the range of $0.6-$0.8 billion.
Share Repurchase Program: The Board of Directors has authorized an additional share repurchase program for $3 billion in August 2022 to return excess capital to shareholders. The previous program of $1 billion announced in August 2021 was fully utilized as of the end of January 2022 and the $3 billion repurchase program announced in February 2022 is continuing and currently has approximately $1 billion outstanding.
Corporate Updates
Continued Growth: Moderna had approximately 3,400 employees as of June 30, 2022, compared to approximately 1,800 employees as of June 30, 2021
ESG Report: Moderna releasedits first annual ESG report, highlighting the company's efforts and commitment to the environment, sustainability and governance
Company Recognition: Moderna made its Fortune 500debut and was listed in the Financial Timeslist of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies of 2022
Science & Technology Day: Moderna hostedits 5th Science and Technology Day, highlighting advances from its commitment to basic and applied sciences
Strategic Partnership with Government of the United Kingdom:Moderna and the United Kingdom governmentannouncedan agreement in principle to establish an mRNA Innovation and Technology Center in the UK
Strategic Partnership with Government of Canada:Modernaannouncedits plan to build astate-of-the-art mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Quebec that will support along-termstrategic partnership with the Government of Canada to enhance pandemic preparedness
Moderna & IAVI Partner on Global Health: Moderna and nonprofit scientific research organization IAVI announceda new collaboration to employ mRNA technology to meet the challenge of a range of global health threats; Moderna and IAVI subsequently launcheda first-in-Africa clinical trial of mRNA HIV vaccine development program (mRNA-1644)
Key 2022 Investor and Analyst Event Dates
R&D Day: September 8
ESG Day: November 10
About Moderna
In over 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and
