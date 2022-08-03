Confidential - Not for Distribution

Moderna Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

Second quarter 2022 revenues of $4.7 billion; GAAP net income of $2.2 billion and GAAP diluted EPS of $5.24

Company reiterates advance purchase agreements for expected delivery in 2022 of approximately $21 billion

Company announces new $3 billion share repurchase plan

Company has four infectious disease vaccines in Phase 3 and expects data from proof-of-concept studies in rare

diseases and immuno-oncology later this year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.-(ACCESSWIRE)-August 3, 2022- Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today reported financial results and provided business updates for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

"Today's earnings represent a strong second quarter performance, with $10.8 billion in revenue for the first half of the year. We continue to have advance purchase agreements for expected delivery in 2022 of around $21 billion of sales. Given our strong financial position and commercial momentum, we are announcing today that the Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program for $3 billion," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "Despite the slowing economy and challenges in the biotech industry, Moderna is in a unique position: a platform to drive scale and speed in research of new medicines, a strong balance sheet with $18 billion of cash and an agile, mission-driven team of over 3,400 people and growing. We will continue to invest and grow as we have never been as optimistic about Moderna's future. Right now, we have four infectious disease vaccines in Phase 3 trials, and later this year, we expect important data from proof- of-concept studies in rare diseases and immuno-oncology. Our teams are actively working to prepare these new product launches to help patients and drive growth. This is an exciting time for Moderna as we continue to see significant scientific and business momentum."

Recent progress includes:

Respiratory Vaccines