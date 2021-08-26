Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : Rovi investigating possible Moderna vaccine contamination, no safety issues so far

08/26/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
MADRID, Aug 26 (Reuters) - No safety or efficacy issues have been identified in relation to the Moderna vaccine so far, Spanish pharmaceutical firm Rovi said on Thursday, after Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses due to reports of contamination.

Rovi said in a statement the origin of this incident may be in one of its manufacturing lines and it was conducting an investigation following the standard procedure for such cases. It said two adjacent lots had been put on hold as a precaution. (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette, editing by Andrei Khalip)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI, S.A. -13.38% 56.3 Delayed Quote.71.50%
MODERNA, INC. 0.92% 401.64 Delayed Quote.280.85%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 260 M - -
Net income 2021 12 547 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 161 B 161 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,25x
EV / Sales 2022 7,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 397,87 $
Average target price 270,64 $
Spread / Average Target -32,0%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
