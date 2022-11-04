Moderna Says Health Canada Authorizes Second Omicron-Targeting Bivalent Booster

By Stephen Nakrosis

Moderna Inc. on Friday said Health Canada has approved its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting bivalent Covid-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.222.

The company said the authorization is for use as "a booster dose for active immunization against Covid-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in individuals 18 years of age and older."

Moderna said mRNA-1273.222 is its second bivalent Covid-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada, following the approval of mRNA-1273.214, or SPIKEVAXBivalent, in September.

