Moderna Says Health Canada Authorizes Second Omicron-Targeting Bivalent Booster

By Stephen Nakrosis
Moderna Inc. on Friday said Health Canada has approved its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting bivalent Covid-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.222.
The company said the authorization is for use as "a booster dose for active immunization against Covid-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in individuals 18 years of age and older."
Moderna said mRNA-1273.222 is its second bivalent Covid-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada, following the approval of mRNA-1273.214, or SPIKEVAXBivalent, in September.
