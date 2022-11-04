Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
158.41 USD   +7.40%
05:30pModerna Says Health Canada Authorizes Second Omicron-Targeting Bivalent Booster
DJ
04:22pInsider Sell: Moderna
MT
04:16pInsider Sell: Moderna
MT
Moderna Says Health Canada Authorizes Second Omicron-Targeting Bivalent Booster

11/04/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis


Moderna Inc. on Friday said Health Canada has approved its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting bivalent Covid-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.222.

The company said the authorization is for use as "a booster dose for active immunization against Covid-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in individuals 18 years of age and older."

Moderna said mRNA-1273.222 is its second bivalent Covid-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada, following the approval of mRNA-1273.214, or SPIKEVAXBivalent, in September.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1730ET

