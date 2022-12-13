Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:10 2022-12-13 am EST
199.41 USD   +20.76%
11:03aMerck, Moderna detail potential skin cancer vaccine progress
AQ
10:27aModerna Up Over 20%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:21aModerna Shares Up on Clinical Trial Cancer Treatment Results
DJ
Moderna Shares Up on Clinical Trial Cancer Treatment Results

12/13/2022 | 10:21am EST
By Denny Jacob


Moderna Inc. shares rose 20% to $198.20 in early trading after the company said results from a mid-stage clinical trial of a cancer vaccine lowered patients' risk of relapse or death.

The pharmaceutical company said the combination of its personalized cancer vaccine and Merck & Co. Keytruda cancer immunotherapy reduced patients' risk by about 44%, versus Keytruda alone, in the 150-week volunteer study.

The companies said they plan to run a larger study to confirm the combination's safety and efficacy next year. Moderna and Merck also plan to test the combination in other types of cancers.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1021ET

Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 089 M - -
Net income 2022 8 897 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 022 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63 440 M 63 440 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 165,13 $
Average target price 211,25 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-30.17%63 440
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.46%39 589
LONZA GROUP AG-39.15%36 717
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.36.41%29 017
SEAGEN INC.-14.72%24 478
CELLTRION, INC.-10.86%18 604