Moderna Shares Up on Clinical Trial Cancer Treatment Results

Moderna Inc. shares rose 20% to $198.20 in early trading after the company said results from a mid-stage clinical trial of a cancer vaccine lowered patients' risk of relapse or death.

The pharmaceutical company said the combination of its personalized cancer vaccine and Merck & Co. Keytruda cancer immunotherapy reduced patients' risk by about 44%, versus Keytruda alone, in the 150-week volunteer study.

The companies said they plan to run a larger study to confirm the combination's safety and efficacy next year. Moderna and Merck also plan to test the combination in other types of cancers.

