Moderna : South Korea in eleventh-hour talks to head off strike by health workers

SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Korean government officials
were in last-ditch efforts on Wednesday to stave off a strike by
health workers who say they are exhausted from battling waves of
COVID-19 outbreaks and need more personnel and better work
conditions.
The Korean Health and Medical Worker's Union has warned some
of its 80,000 members, including nurses, medical engineers,
pharmacists and administrative hospital staff, would begin
striking from Thursday if demands are not met.
Lee Ki-il, South Korea's deputy minister of health care
policy, said at least 104 hospitals out of around 3,400 across
the country are set to participate in the strike.
"Most of the 104 hospitals are large major hospitals and
designated to treat infectious diseases."
The union said it has not put a timeline on how long the
strike might go on.
The government and the union have previously met for talks
12 times since May, including a 14-hour marathon session on
Monday, but have not been able to find common ground.
The union argues its workers are often working double or
triple shifts and need better pay and working hours. It is also
seeking higher rates of staffing, the establishment of more
public hospitals and the introduction of a recommended nurse to
patient ratio. The United States has a recommended ratio of 1:5
and Japan has 1:7 while South Korea has none.
For its part, the government has said it plans to expand
funding for public medicine but demands such as establishing
more hospitals could be too expensive and need agreements of
many parties on many levels.
It was not immediately clear how crippling the strike could
be. Government officials say only a certain percentage of
workers are expected to join and essential services such as
emergency rooms, surgeries and dialysis will still operate.
South Korea reported 2,025 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday,
not far off a record daily high marked earlier last month. Early
success in mitigating outbreaks has given way to strains on the
hospital system as the Delta variant spreads, though the
country's mortality rate remains relatively low at 0.9%.
Around 57.0% of South Korea's population of 52 million
population has been given one dose of a vaccine, while 30.7%
have been fully vaccinated. The government wants 70% of its
citizens to have had at least one shot by the end of September.
The health ministry said on Wednesday it has secured 1.5
million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna's
COVID-19 vaccines from Romania. It plans to begin
giving out COVID-19 booster shots from October.
(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)