Moderna : South Korea opens COVID-19 vaccine reservations for all adults

SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - South Korea begins opening COVID-19
vaccine reservations for all adults over 18 for the first time
on Monday as it scrambles to stave off a rise in sporadic
outbreaks, many of them among young, unvaccinated residents.
South Korea was praised for its handling of the virus in the
beginning of the pandemic with thorough tracing and testing, but
a slow vaccination uptake has overlapped with surge in more
transmissible variants.
Some 45% of South Korea's 52 million population have had at
least one dose of vaccine, while just 15% have been fully
vaccinated as of Sunday midnight.
The country aims to immunise over 70% of adults by September
as it vaccinates those in the 18-49 age bracket with Moderna
or Pfizer/BioNTech's products.
Inoculation for the age group is due to start on August 26
and is scheduled to run until September 30.
South Korea's death rate stands at 1.00% as of Sunday, while
the number of serious cases that require ventilators continues
to rise, with 367 cases currently rated severe.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA)
reported 1,492 new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Total infections stand at 212,448, with 2,125 deaths since
the start of the pandemic.
(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)