Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/23 04:00:00 pm EDT
137.62 USD   +1.01%
05:28pMODERNA : Statement Regarding Section 1498 Motion
PU
03:16pPfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5
AQ
02:07pWhat's next for COVID-19 vaccines for youngest US children
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : Statement Regarding Section 1498 Motion

05/23/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Statement Regarding Section 1498 Motion

The claims brought by Alnylam are unfounded because Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine does not infringe any valid patents. Moderna quickly responded when the pandemic struck, swiftly developing, manufacturing, and providing doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to people around the world.

At this preliminary stage of the litigation, we have moved to dismiss Alnylam's claims relating to the sale of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the U.S. Government because Alnylam has sued the wrong party in the wrong court. Under Federal law, claims against U.S. Government-contracted suppliers must proceed against the Government in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. This law provides an important statutory protection for authorized government suppliers and played a critical role in encouraging companies, including Moderna, to step up and help the Government fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ultimately, however, Moderna's lipids do not resemble Alnylam's work. Any assertion that the Alnylam patent covers Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is specious, and, as a result, Alnylam's claims will fail even if Alnylam complies with the statutory requirements and refiles in the Court of Federal Claims against the U.S. Government.

Forward Looking Statements

This statement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding: the Company's rights to its intellectual property related to its COVID-19 vaccine; litigation related to that intellectual property; and the appropriate counterparty and venue in any suit related to the infringement of intellectual property where the ultimate customer is the U.S.

Government. The forward-looking statements here are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

1

Disclaimer

Moderna Inc. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 21:27:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MODERNA, INC.
05:28pMODERNA : Statement Regarding Section 1498 Motion
PU
03:16pPfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5
AQ
02:07pWhat's next for COVID-19 vaccines for youngest US children
AQ
10:26aPfizer says 3 shots of COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 about 80% effective
AQ
08:39aWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
07:19aINSIDER SELL : Moderna
MT
05/19EU health regulator backs using AstraZeneca COVID shot as booster
RE
05/18Moderna Seeks Swissmedic Nod For COVID-19 Shot In Children Aged Six Months To Five year..
MT
05/18As COVID cases rise, U.S. health officials mull widening additional booster eligibility
RE
05/18Moderna, International AIDS Vaccine Initiative to Start Volunteer Screening for Phase 1..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 069 M - -
Net income 2022 11 501 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 081 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 54 195 M 54 195 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 136,25 $
Average target price 212,69 $
Spread / Average Target 56,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-46.35%54 195
LONZA GROUP AG-27.84%41 796
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.46%38 202
SEAGEN INC.-9.68%25 704
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-30.22%17 567
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-22.00%15 980