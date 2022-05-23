Moderna : Statement Regarding Section 1498 Motion

Statement Regarding Section 1498 Motion

The claims brought by Alnylam are unfounded because Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine does not infringe any valid patents. Moderna quickly responded when the pandemic struck, swiftly developing, manufacturing, and providing doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to people around the world.

At this preliminary stage of the litigation, we have moved to dismiss Alnylam's claims relating to the sale of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the U.S. Government because Alnylam has sued the wrong party in the wrong court. Under Federal law, claims against U.S. Government-contracted suppliers must proceed against the Government in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. This law provides an important statutory protection for authorized government suppliers and played a critical role in encouraging companies, including Moderna, to step up and help the Government fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ultimately, however, Moderna's lipids do not resemble Alnylam's work. Any assertion that the Alnylam patent covers Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is specious, and, as a result, Alnylam's claims will fail even if Alnylam complies with the statutory requirements and refiles in the Court of Federal Claims against the U.S. Government.

