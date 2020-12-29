Moderna : Statement on Moderna Plan for Worker Vaccination

To provide an additional layer of COVID-19 protection as Moderna workers conduct essential services in developing, manufacturing and delivering a COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna is making its vaccine available to its workers, contractors and board members in the U.S. under Emergency Use Authorization. The program will extend to adult household members of our team to reduce the risk of absenteeism and disruption due to a COVID-19 infection in an adult household member. Participation in the program is confidential and entirely voluntary.

All costs for the program are being paid for by Moderna, including the supply of vaccine and its administration. The very small quantities of vaccine to be used are separate and distinct from those committed by Moderna to the U.S. Government.

For transparency, the Company notified appropriate health authorities about the program in advance and is participating in all relevant monitoring and reporting obligations under the Emergency Use Authorization.