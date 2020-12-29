Log in
Moderna : Statement on Statement on mRNA-1273 Clinical Protocol Update

12/29/2020 | 04:39pm EST
Moderna has posted an updated protocol for its Phase 3 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. The protocol reflects inclusion of Amendment 6 from Dec. 23, 2020. The purpose of this amendment is to inform all ongoing study participants of the availability of and eligibility criteria of any COVID-19 vaccine made available under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and to offer participants who originally received placebo in this study the potential benefit of vaccination against COVID-19, given that the primary efficacy endpoint for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine was met per the protocol-defined interim analysis. The protocol is available here.

Disclaimer

Moderna Inc. published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 21:38:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
