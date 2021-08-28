Moderna : Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Two people died after receiving
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots that were among lots
later suspended following the discovery of contaminants, Japan's
health ministry said on Saturday.
The men in their 30s died this month within days of
receiving their second Moderna doses, the ministry said in a
release. Each had a shot from one of three manufacturing lots
suspended on Thursday. The cause of the deaths is still being
investigated.
Japan halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-withdraws-16-mln-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-doses-over-contamination-nikkei-2021-08-25
shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide, more than a week
after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical,
received reports of contaminants in some vials.
The government and Moderna had said no safety or efficacy
issues had been identified and the suspension was just a
precaution.
The contaminant is believed to be metallic particles,
Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, citing health ministry
sources.
(Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by William Mallard)