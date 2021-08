Moderna : U.S. CDC Says Administered 368,863,734 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of Aug 29

Aug 29 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 368,863,734 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF AUG 29 VERSUS 367,911,870 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF AUG 28

* U.S. CDC SAYS 204,435,968 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF AUG 29 VERSUS 203,992,008 INDIVIDUALS AS OF AUG 28

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 440,028,085 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF AUG 29 VERSUS 439,428,235 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF AUG 28

* U.S. CDC SAYS 173,520,211 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF AUG 29 VERSUS 173,101,292 INDIVIDUALS AS OF AUG 28

* U.S. CDC SAYS 901,000 PEOPLE RECEIVED AN ADDITIONAL COVID-19 VACCINE DOSE SINCE AUGUST 13, 2021