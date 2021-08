Moderna : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 428,531,345 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of Aug 22

Aug 22 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 428,531,345 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF AUG 22 VERSUS 428,506,065 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF AUG 21

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 362,657,771 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF AUG 22 VERSUS 361,684,564 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF AUG 21

* U.S. CDC SAYS 201,425,785 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF AUG 22 VERSUS 200,947,556 INDIVIDUALS AS OF AUG 21

* U.S. CDC SAYS 170,821,621 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF AUG 22 VERSUS 170,406,785 INDIVIDUALS AS OF AUG 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: